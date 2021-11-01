By: Steve Goodwin

OTTAWA: Sean Fraser says he welcomes his appointment to the federal cabinet and the task ahead of him.

The Central Nova MP was sworn in on Oct. 26 as the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). He said the portfolio brings with it challenges and opportunities that he wants to tackle.

“It’s very exciting but there’s work to do,” he said. “The challenges make the work difficult but rewarding at the same time. I’m excited to get to work.”

Fraser is the only Nova Scotian named to the 38-member cabinet unveiled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and is one of six MPs from Atlantic Canada in the cabinet. There are also two MPs each from New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, and one from P.E.I.

He said he looks forward to working with Tim Houston’s Nova Scotia Government to ensure the province benefits from federal Liberals’ goal to bring more than 400,000 immigrants and refugees to the country each year. He said Nova Scotia is a leader among Canadian provinces in returning jobs and cited the province’s relatively strong response to the pandemic.

“This could be a game-changing moment for Nova Scotia’s economy and I intent to be a part of it,” he said. “I think our opportunity to partner with Nova Scotia makes me uniquely well positioned on this file.”

Fraser commended local groups that have sponsored and supported immigrants who are making a life for themselves in Central Nova.

“When you have groups committed to them, that creates a buy-in that governments can’t provide,” he said. “Nova Scotia has a high rate of keeping immigrants who arrive here, and these sponsorship groups have done such great work.”

Fraser was elected for a third time in Central Nova, once a stronghold for the former Progressive Conservative Party and the current Conservative Party of Canada.

He secured more than half the vote in 2015 and won comfortable pluralities in subsequent elections in 2019 and 2021.

He was parliamentary secretary to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland before securing a full-fledged cabinet post for the first time.

Fraser was previously pursuing a legal career before he first contested the riding in 2015. He secured his law degree at Dalhousie University in Halifax and Leiden University in the Netherlands after earning a science degree at StFX University. He was at a law firm in Calgary before entering public life.

Fraser acknowledged his legal background may have been a reason for the cabinet post he received.

“It’s going to be a serious advantage for me,” he said. “I’m in a portfolio that is heavy on law and legislation.”

Former Syrian refugee Tareq Hadhad, who founded Antigonish-based Peace by Chocolate and has worked with ICCC, said he is pleased with Fraser’s appointment.

“I absolutely couldn’t have thought of a more perfect fit,” he said. “I’m absolutely thrilled for him. Being an Atlantic Canadian on this file is so important because we are a warm and caring part of the country. Having been so close to the ICCC for the last five years, I know he will do well in the portfolio. He’s a spirited leader. He cares about people, helping them start a new life.”

Fraser said he found it poignant that he learned that the last member of Hadhad’s family had taken an oath to become a Canadian citizen shortly before his was sworn into cabinet.

He said immigration is important in terms of reunifying families, reaching a goal of 40,000 people rescued from Afghanistan and providing a skill workforce to address the high job vacancy across the country.