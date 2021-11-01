Suspect steals $400 worth of groceries

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is looking for a man they believe stole groceries from a store in the town.

On Oct. 13 at around 8:30 p.m., Antigonish RCMP said a man entered a grocery story on Market Street in Antigonish and made off with about $400 worth of groceries.

“He walked out with groceries he did not pay for,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

According to police, the man is white with short dark hair, and was wearing a black hoodie, shoes, and shorts. The suspect was seen leaving the store’s parking lot in a small red car, the RCMP noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.