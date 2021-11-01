ARICHAT: The provincial government is monitoring disposal sites where oil from two tankers was disposed in the 1970s.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson told the Oct. 27 regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council that the provincial government plans to monitor oil waste disposal sites around the municipality.

Sampson recalled she was approached by a resident about a month ago, so she relayed information to them from the Director of Public Works, and she spoke with Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau.

Prior to the meeting, Sampson said the municipality received information from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“What’s important is to understand that this is an action that’s taken by the provincial government,” she told council.

The deputy warden wanted to let the public know there will be road construction and testing taking place around the municipality.

“This is not something that’s happening specifically in Richmond County, it’s something that’s happening across the province,” she said.

Noting that test results will be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada to determine next steps, Sampson asked that anyone with information call 902-634-7554 or search “Arrow” or “Kurdistan” on the provincial government’s web site.

Department of Natural Resources and Renewables communications director Brian Taylor told The Reporter the province is responsible for managing “legacy issues,” including historic contaminated sites.

In the case of the groundings of the Arrow in 1970, and the Kurdistan in 1979, the province used Crown land to place oily waste resulting from the disposal of shoreline clean-up material.

According to the province, there are nine provincial sites in Richmond and Guysborough counties, and 18 sites in total, which also included municipal and private lands in Richmond, Guysborough, and Cape Breton counties.

Taylor said eight sites are managed by his department, while the site in Little Dover is managed by Environment and Climate Change Canada because it is in the Canso Coastal Barrens Wilderness Area.

Earlier this year, the province said two additional sites were identified for testing, one at Hadleyville, the other near MacIntyre Lake.

The Hadleyville site contains 69,532 polyethylene bags of Bunker C oil, sea water, and oily debris from the Kurdistan, according to the province. They said the waste is buried in three trenches, 3-3.5 metres deep, capped with clay. A 2010 investigation, which included four monitoring wells and one surface water station established beyond the disposal area footprint, determined there was no contamination identified, they said.

At the MacIntyre Lake site, five test wells are being put in place to gather up-to-date information, the province said. Provincial records show that the material at the MacIntyre Lake site consisted of Bunker C oil and seaweed which was skimmed off the surface of the ocean to collect the oily waste. This material was placed in 45-gallon drums and transported to the site over the course of one day, the province noted.

The province said there is an unknown volume of Arrow oil at MacIntyre Lake, since the site was used for one day, but they believe drums were emptied at the site.

The province said plans are being finalized to allow contractors to access the site and bring in machinery to drill the test wells. This work is weather and road condition dependent, they noted.

According to the province, among the oily waste disposal sites on provincial Crown land from the Kurdistan was Forchu where 126,240 polyethylene bags of Bunker C oil were dumped, along with sea water and oiled debris. This spots includes four trenches, 3-3.5 metres deep, capped with clay, they said. An investigation in 2010 included four monitoring wells and two surface water stations established beyond the disposal area footprint, but no contamination was identified.

The site in St. Peters’ includes 202,000 polyethylene bags, 40 drums (204 litres each), 5,000 pounds of mackerel, and 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel and solvents, the province said. They said the site includes four trenches, 3-3.5 metres deep, capped with soil. In 2010, they said an investigation of six monitoring wells and one surface water station established beyond the disposal area footprint found no contamination identified above guideline values.

As for oil from the Arrow sinking, the province said the Little Dover site contains an estimated 5,000 cubic metres oil placed directly on bedrock and capped with soil. An investigation in 2010 of four monitoring wells and two surface water stations established beyond the disposal area concluded that no contamination was identified above guideline values but there were some inorganic parameters in surface water, they noted. Another assessment in 2017-18, which included three additional monitor wells, 11 test pits and sampling at two surface water stations, and after this time, the site entered the Contaminated Sites Regulations, the province noted.

The site in Fox Island contains an estimated 4,500 cubic metres of Arrow oil placed on ground surface and capped with soil, the province noted. They said a 2010 investigation of monitoring wells and one surface water station established beyond the disposal area found there were no petroleum contaminants identified above guideline values, but there were some inorganic parameters above guidelines in surface water.

The province said the Sand Point site houses an estimated 25,708 tons of oil, but while there is little information on how material was disposed, they suspect it was a dug pit capped with soil. They said an investigation in 2010 of 20 test pits within and around the disposal area found contamination in the soil at one location above guidelines for the protection of potable groundwater. The site entered Contaminated Sites Regulations after an additional assessment in 2017-18 involving seven monitoring wells and sampling at two surface water stations, they province noted. In April 2021, they said three more shallow groundwater monitoring locations were installed within the boundaries of the disposal site.

On Doyle Road in Evanston, the province said there is an estimated 6,104 tons of oil in that site, but there is little information on how material was disposed. The province suspects loose and bagged material was covered with soil. They said the site entered the Contaminated Sites Regulations after an assessment in 2017-18 of five monitoring wells, 13 test pits and sampling at three surface water stations.

The Janvrins Island site is estimated to house two tons of oil, the province noted. They said the site contains loose material, and the pit was excavated, then capped with silt-clay. No contamination above guideline values was detected in a 2010 investigation which included 19 test pits within and around the disposal area, they noted.

According to the province, municipal sites associated with the Kurdistan oil spill include the Lincolnville Landfill. This site contains five tandem loads of oily debris, 25 tons of Bunker C oil, and 30 barrels of Bunker C oil disposed in 15,000 bags placed along with domestic garbage within an open trench, the province said, noting it was covered with 3-3.5 meters of garbage prior to closing the trench.

At the Port Arrow oil dump site in West Arichat, approximately 2,000 tons of Bunker C oil, sea water, oiled debris in polyethylene bags, along with 215,000 gallons of Bunker C oil and seaweed were dumped, the province said. They said bagged material was covered with contaminated sand and gravel removed from beaches.

From the Kurdistan, the province said this site houses 5,000 polyethylene bags of Bunker C oil, sea water, and oily debris. They said Kurdistan material was placed in a pit excavated in the same location as the Arrow disposal site and covered with soil.

The province said the municipal dump site in L’Ardoise has an estimated 97,370 polyethylene bags of Bunker C oil, dead birds, and beach sediment. They said material was disposed in two trenches, capped with soil, and a second trench is on adjacent private land.

The province said the ownership of another site in L’Ardoise with waste from the Arrow needs to be confirmed. This property on the Old Dump Road contains an estimated 1,223 tons of waste, with some in polyethylene bags and the remainder in unspecified containment, they said. The province believes the material was disposed at ground surface and covered over with soil.

The province said the purpose of testing was to determine if there were any petroleum impacts on the soil, groundwater, or surface water at these sites as they had never been tested before. According to the province, the report found that risks to human health and the environment are low at all nine sites, as most are located in somewhat remote areas, and the material is a mixture of heavy oil and soil that does not move easily in the environment.

“Overall, no contamination above guideline values has been identified away from immediate disposal areas,” Taylor said.

Long term management of the sites was a main report recommendation, through monitoring and maintenance, the province said, adding that all of the sites have been inspected, identified for mapping purposes and evaluated for risk.