Friday night of Summer Fest featured Jimmy Rankin and The Trews Arts & Entertainment Friday night of Summer Fest featured Jimmy Rankin and The Trews By Drake Lowthers - August 25, 2022 Photos by Drake Lowthers. Jimmy Rankin is seen performing on the Nova Scotia Summer Fest stage in Antigonish on Aug. 19. The Trews bassist Jack Syperek wrote the song Highway of Heroes, inspired by the 2006 death of Capt. Nichola Goddard, the first Canadian female soldier killed in Afghanistan. The inspiration behind Highway of Heroes, written by Jack Syperek was that of a classmate of his at Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish who was the first Canadian female killed in Afghanistan. Jimmy Rankin played a number of hits as he rocked the Nova Scotia Summer Fest stage on Aug. 19. Lead singer of The Trews Colin MacDonald. Fiddler Anna Ludlow joined The Trews on stage for a rendition of Ishmael and Maggie. For the second time, Ana Almeida hosted Nova Soctia Summer Fest. Jimmy Rankin played a number of The Rankin Family songs at Nova Scotia Summer Fest. John-Angus MacDonald and The Trews headlined their first ever hometown festival at Nova Scotia Summer Fest. Colin MacDonald rocked his hometown of Antigonish as part of the second annual Nova Scotia Summer Fest on Aug. 19. Mississauga's Chris Gormley is the drummer for The Trews. Colin MacDonald said playing Columbus Field was an unreal experience as they used to play Pat's Place and Chuggles growing up. Jimmy Rankin had the audience singing his songs word for word. Jimmy Rankin's fiddler stole the show at least a couple times with his tremendous fiddle solos. Jack Syperek smiles to the crowd as The Trews leave the stage.