HEATHERTON: The Heatherton Warriors are AGR Champions after narrowly defeating the Pomquet Acadians 5-4 on Aug. 21 in the league final on their home field.

The winning pitcher was Adam Anderson, who recorded five strikeouts, the losing pitcher was Richie Connors, who registered three strikeouts.

Heatherton’s top hitters were Jackie MacDonald who hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game 4-4. Burton Chisholm Jr. hit a single and then a walk-off homerun to win the championship in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The top hitters for Pomquet were Bryden Boudreau who had a single, a three-run homerun and 3 RBIs, and Blade Mann Dixon and Logan MacDonald who each had a single.

In the first Semi Final, Pomquet squeaked by the Guysborough Broadhorns 1-0. Connors pulled out the win for Pomquet while Anderson came out on the losing end. Logan Chisholm hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win.

In the other Semi Final, Heatherton once again defeated their opponent by one run. This time dethroning last year’s champions, the Carmie MacInnis St. Josephs Chiefs with a score of 3-2.

Paul Purcell was victorious on the mound registering three strikeouts while his counterpart, Jaron Kennedy recoded six strikeouts in the losing effort.

The Joe Andy Memorial Award for MVP in the playoffs was awarded to Heatherton’s pitcher Anderson, while the Darrell MacPerson Memorial Award for sportsmanship an athletic ability in the playoffs was awarded to Pomquet’s Connors.

On Aug. 20, both Pomquet and Heatherton got past their opponents with 8-1 and 6-4 wins respectfully. Pomquet’s only real hiccup of the playoffs came on the short end of a 7-0 loss on Aug. 19, against Guysborough.

A rain delay cancelled play on Aug. 17 and a revised schedule was completed for the remainder of the weekend.