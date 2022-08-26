ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish hosted a public hearing on Aug. 18, in relation to a development agreement with Paradis Investments Inc. for their property located at 23 Main Street.

“They wanted to do something, that as of right, you couldn’t do. A lot of times, developments in the town, especially on Main Street, go by development agreement, so that’s was the hearing about,” Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier told The Reporter. “It was a public hearing on the development agreement.”

The developer is looking to construct a mixed-use retail and professional office building at a former well-known pit stop along the east end of Main Street.

As for what a development agreement is, Cormier said, it’s allowing a developer to do something that they’re not allowed to do, as of right and there’s a bit of a negotiation between the town and the developer.

“There’s a whole process there; everybody within a certain distance of this proposed development has to be contacted by mail, there’s a number of steps and it all accumulates to the point where you have a public hearing,” Cormier said. “Where the planners present the whole package and anybody can speak to it if they want to.”

The deputy mayor chaired the meeting as Mayor Laurie Boucher was not present during the public hearing that had only one community member in attendance for.

“They actually spoke in support of it. Everybody was contacted within a certain distance and they could have either attend the meeting personally or put in a written response, and we didn’t have any written responses,” Cormier said. “There’s actually one home, that’s basically right beside the development and they were in support of it.”

He explained while there was no opposition from council or within the community, there were two issues why the project went to a development agreement, one was the orientation of the building and the other point was the location is prone to flooding.

“If you take a look at Main Street, as a right, you have to have the primary entrance facing the street, and in this case it made more sense for the primary entrance to face the parking lot,” Cormier said. “The east end of town can be subject to flooding, the development agreement requires flood protection be taken into consideration to ensure the development would not contribute to or worsen conditions.”

From a town perspective, he said, the development at 23 Main Street, people would know it as the former Webb’s Super Store location, the footprint is 7,100 square-feet and with it being a two-storey building that’s a total of 14,200 square-feet of office, commercial and retail space.

“We’re really excited in the town, keeping Main Street strong, requires developers to take risks and build projects,” Cormier said. “We’re tickled pink that the developer has put together this proposal because it’s just a beautiful building. The proof is in the pudding, nobody is against it.”