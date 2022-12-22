Friends United trio attend invite-only meeting with Chinese ambassador

HALIFAX: The founder of Friends United says there was some really good dialogue with the Chinese ambassador during a small, invite-only meeting.

Late last month, Friends United Board of Directors member and Hereditary Chief and Keptin on the Mi’kmaq Grand Council Stephen Augustine, Friends United Initiative Founder Rolf Bouman, and Adam Rodgers, Friends United strategic advisor, were among a small group invited to a luncheon with the Chinese Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, and his delegation.

The Nov. 24 meeting, which only had 12 people in attendance that included five from the Chinese delegation, stemmed from a previous meeting at the Friends United International Convention Centre in Richmond County six months ago, with Edward Dai of the Chinese-Canadian Business Council.

“Edward said they would like to place a lot of original Indigenous artwork in China, which made a lot of sense to us,” Bouman told The Reporter in an interview. “Then when we met with the ambassador, he picked up on that too and we discussed a proposed cultural exchange in which First Nations artwork would be displayed in prominent Chinese museums and galleries.”

As it’s one of the goals of the Friends United Initiative to give Indigenous artists of North America more global exposure and recognition, it was agreed to entertain more dialogue as to how Chinese citizens can access artwork from Friends United artists.

According to Bouman, the Chinese ambassador pointed out that China has a culture and history, which is more than 4,000-years-old and naturally there is a large interest in other millennia-old cultures, including the Indigenous cultures of North America.

Over the 90-minute meeting, Rodgers indicated many issues of China-Canada cultural and economic relations were discussed, and while there was also representation from Cape Breton University, Clearwater Seafood and the Port of Halifax, he suggested a lot of the conversation centered around educational and cultural exchanges.

“It was really interesting that that’s what the Chinese ambassador wanted to talk about. I thought that was significant in itself,” Rodgers told The Reporter. “One of the points he made was to maintain good conversation, personal dialogue and a cultural dialogue, rather than having disputes through the media and these misunderstandings that can come with international relations at that level.”

As to why this was such an important meeting for them at Friends United, their founder suggested it was quite simple.

“It’s about a culture that’s 4,000-years-old in China, just like the Indigenous culture here, and I think based on many, many levels, friendship,” Bouman said. “I think what happens is Friends United is connecting not just in Canada all kids of different people, but though the dialogue with Indigenous people of Canada, we can also talk to other countries easily.”

Speaking on what their ultimate goal is with these meetings with the Chinese delegations, he suggested while it spans different levels, Friends United has been able to act as a constructive bridge between different nations.

“That’s an important part, we’re trying to show to North Americans how important Indigenous people are, though their heritage and culture,” Bouman said. “Which is a good platform to build constructive dialogue for peace, for trade, or anything down the road,.”

With it being a difficult time in the world sometimes for relations with China, resulting in a lot of controversy, Rodgers said, but without sitting down and engaging with someone from another culture, it’s easy to misunderstand something.

“This is just a great way to do so, one of the impressions I got from the Chinese ambassador was, we think of China as a dominant country,” he said. “They see themselves as almost an Indigenous culture, that’s almost shaken away the shackles of colonialism, imperial rule and now they’re emerging as a strong, Indigenous culture within their own country and they’re very proud of that.”

When asked why it was important for Friends United to participate in a cultural exchange, when someone could argue that’s more of a political responsibility, Bouman suggested on many levels the communication between politicians, globally, is breaking down.

“And whenever communication breaks down, there is potentially war looming, there could be other things happening, but we must never, never, never ever have communication breakdown,” he said. “So if we can facilitate in the background, a constructive and peaceful and hopeful dialogue, I think that can be one of the most important jobs that we have. We want to leave this world for future generations in very good condition.”

The values Indigenous people have are very important, he said, which in themselves can facilitate peace.

“We talk about the Seven Sacred Teachings; truth, humility, honesty, respect, courage, love and wisdom,” Bouman said. “If politicians globally could adhere to that, or at least think about these Seven Sacred Teachings, I think they would go a lot further in terms of communication and peace and it would be a good guide in conducting themselves.”

In the months to come, Friends United intends to pursue a cultural exchange with partners in China.

“To me, a really important part is the copyrights of the artists have to be protected,” Bouman said. “That’s always one thing on our mind is to protect the intellectual property rights of the artist but I think this can be done through dialogue.”