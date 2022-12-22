Home Community Port Hawkesbury parish undertakes capital project Community Port Hawkesbury parish undertakes capital project By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp St. Joseph’s Parish in Port Hawkesbury is embarking on an ambitious capital project that will be the first major work undertaken on the parish church since its construction in the early 1980s. The three phase project will include a new roof, exterior and interior upgrades including air handling systems, and will address accessibility issues in both the church and parish hall. There is also a 3,000 square foot addition to the church which will house administrative and meeting rooms. It is expected the first phase of the construction project will be tendered and completed in the spring or summer of 2023. Pictured is a design of the proposed addition to St Joseph’s Church Port Hawkesbury. Contributed photosOver 60 families have demonstrated their support of the project by making a pledge over five years to the Vision 2020 campaign. In excess of $315,000 has already been pledged. The St. Joseph’s Parish Fundraising Committee recently made a $10,000 instalment of their $50,000 total pledge. Pictured are Bob MacEachern, representing Vision 2020 and Patsy Mooring from the fundraising committee.