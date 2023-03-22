Sports Luck of the Irish Bonspiel By Mary Hankey - March 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp In addition to curling in the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel, Donald MacCuspic also had the duty of measuring the rocks for the Pot of Gold Draw. A member from each of the 13 teams was chosen to throw one rock for the draw. Photos by Mary HankeyTeam Hadley were the victors of their division in the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel held at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Team members were (from the left): Ralph Hadley, Beryl Hadley, Sharon MacCuspic, and Sharon Ryan. Monica McCarthy and Peter Keizer swept their skip’s rock all the way down the sheet during the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel held over the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. Team McNamara were the winners of their division in the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. Team members were (rom the left): Mike McNamara, Adam King, Jonathan Jeffrey, and Neil MacNeil. After releasing her rock, Mara Mittler keeps a close on it as Gabe Organ get ready to sweep. Thirteen teams participated in the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel held at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Team Maltby were the victors of their division in the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel held at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Team members were (from the left): Michael Steele, Simon Maltby, Annie Maltby, and Kate Steele. In addition to skipping, Meranda Bullen was kept busy with her duties as bonspiel chairperson. Michael Steele won the Pot of Gold Draw and was chosen as one of the best dressed for the bonspiel. Valli Ross tried out her stick curling skills for the Pot of Gold Draw. Team members Kathleen MacMaster and Mary Hankey took the memo to “get their Irish on” very seriously for the Luck of the Irish Bonspiel. Thirteen teams participated in the bonspiel held over the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club.