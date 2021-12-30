Funding announced for food bank renovations

PORT HAWKESBURY: The federal government announced funding to make upgrades to the building which houses the local food bank.

On Dec. 30, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway was joined virtually by Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin, and Port Hawkesbury Food Bank Society Chair Kevin MacEachern to announce $144,438 in funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The money will go to the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the food bank society to make changes to the washrooms, entrance and exit doorways; install new refrigeration units, roofing and eaves troughs; and add a wheelchair ramp to the food bank building on Granville Street.

“This support will allow the (society) to carry out renovations to accommodate safe social distancing,” Kelloway said.

The government said façade improvements will be made to provide more privacy and protection for the food bank’s clients, noting the exterior changes to the building will integrate with the town’s waterfront revitalization plans.

“An added benefit of the exterior changes is the building with its surroundings as part of the community’s water revitalization which the town is championing and leading, and I’m so pleased to see the developments,” noted Kelloway.

The Port Hawkesbury Food Bank Society has operated as a non-profit since 1991, and there are presently 20 individuals volunteering with the organization, the government said, noting that the food bank supports an average of 35 people weekly, and families with children also receive items for school lunches.

“The Port Food Bank keeps our community safe and healthy by ensuring that everyone has access to healthy and well-balanced meals,” noted Kelloway.

Chisolm-Beaton offered her thanks on behalf of town council and said the funding will make a “tremendous difference.”

“Thank you for investing, in what I have oftentimes said, is our number 1 resource, not only here in Port Hawkesbury, but here in Cape Breton/Unamaki, and that’s our people,” she said. “We have to do anything and everything that we can to make sure that all of our needs are being met at the basic level in our communities, starting with food security, as well as making our community vibrant. These investments, I think, speak to that thought process.”

Aucoin thanked food bank volunteers who help so many people in the region.

“It’s something that’s very well attended and much needed in the area,” the deputy mayor said of the food bank. “Without these volunteers, the food bank is not possible, it doesn’t matter how much funding we have.”

MacEachern said the funding is significant for the many clients who rely on the food bank, and he thanked town council and staff for their efforts. Although they receive financial support from a number of sources, he said these upgrades could not be completed with the assistance of the federal government.

“Today is a terrific day for the food bank,” he stated. “The Port Hawkesbury Food Bank has been providing much needed services to the community for over 40 years, and these repairs, renovations, and equipment improvements will really improve how we provide this service to our clients.”

The society chair said the global pandemic has posed challenges for the community group.

“Like all organizations, adjusting to COVID has been a struggle, and these COVID safety protocols have forced us to change the way we provide this service to our clients,” MacEachern noted. “These improvements will make the building more accessible, will allow us to work better within the safety protocols, and will provide our clients with a comfortable and a better shopping experience.”

MacEachern said because they lack refrigeration, it reduced their capacity to store fresh food. He said last week’s funding announcement means they can store more products at the food bank, it will help reduce power bills, and cut transportation costs associated with storing food at other locations in the town.

“Plus, these renovations will also help reduce our carbon footprint. We believe all community organizations need to do their part in reducing the carbon footprint no matter their size. This funding will help us do that,” said MacEachern. “The new walk-in coolers, and the freezers, will allow us to store all of the fresh food and produce, and the frozen food that comes to the food bank. It also allow us to retire the old, inefficient appliances.”

MacEachern also thanked food bank volunteers Mary Johnson and Larry Evans for their decades of service.

Kelloway added there will be more announcements in the federal riding in the coming weeks.

“Quite frankly, COVID, post-COVID, we’re going to rely on people, we’re going to rely on communities like we have been,” he added. “We need to invest in community organizations, we need to invest in other organizations that serve people.”