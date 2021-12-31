Man charged with extortion now facing firearms charges

ST. PETER’S: A Grand River resident who was charged with extortion earlier this month is also facing firearms charges.

In a press release issued today, the Inverness Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit announced that they charged 56-year-old Frank Eckhardt with firearms offences after executing a search warrant at a residence in Grand River.

On Dec. 20 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the RCMP said they received a report of shots being fired near a residence on West Bay Road in Cape George.

Although he does know approximately how close the shoots were to the residence, Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email that “it would have been close enough for the residents of the home to hear.”

Police said they started an investigation which was later turned over the Inverness Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU). On Dec. 23, the RCMP said they arrested Eckhardt in a vehicle stop on Highway 4 near St. Peter’s, and a short time, they executed a search warrant at a residence on Smith Road in Grand River.

“Through the course of the investigation, our investigators obtained information that led to Frank Eckhardt being the one who was believed to have fired the shots,” Marshall said. “Continued investigation resulted in our investigators seizing evidence that gave the required reasonable grounds to lay charges.”

During the search of the residence the RCMP said they seized firearms, including handguns, ammunition, gun powder, and cash. Eckhardt was charged with: three counts of careless transportation of a firearm; four counts of careless storage of a firearm; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unlawful; and two counts of possession of a weapon obtained in the commission of an offence, according to the RCMP.

Police said Eckhardt was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 9.

In a press release issued on Dec. 10, Richmond County District RCMP confirmed that they arrested and charged Eckhardt with extortion.

The RCMP said they started their ongoing investigation on Dec. 1 after receiving a report of two people being extorted by Eckhardt, who was their landlord.

During their investigation, the RCMP said the two victims immigrated to Canada from Germany, with assistance from Eckhardt. The victims opened a business and were renting commercial space from Eckhardt, but when the victims explored options for properly breaking their lease agreement, the RCMP said Eckhardt demanded money or property from the victims, or he would ensure that the victims temporary work visas were revoked, which would result in their deportation.

Eckhardt was released on conditions, the RCMP said, adding that he is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 28.

“The extortion investigation and this investigation are separate occurrences,” stated Marshall.

In 2020, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that prominent Nazi sympathizers and right-wing extremists were establishing a new radical colony in Cape Breton.

Citing documents the German weekly news magazine obtained, the article indicated that Eckhardt, who was with F.E. Property Sales, was among those spearheading the initiative.

Der Spiegel identified Eckhardt as a Reichsbuerger; an individual who challenges the legitimacy of the modern German state that arose after the Nazi defeat.