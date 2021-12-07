PORT HOOD: The groups that oversee arenas in Inverness County received funding from the municipality.

Council approved recommendations from its committee of the whole that under the municipal Rink Revitalization Fund: the Dr. Bernie MacLean Culture and Recreation Centre in Whycocomagh will receive $30,000, with $7,628.13 from the Recreational Facility Grant and $22,371.87 from the Municipal Facility Capacity Grant; $44,522.92 for the Mabou and District Athletic Centre with $7,628.13 from the Recreational Facility Grant and $36,894.79 from the Municipal Facility Capacity Grant; the Port Hood and District Recreation Commission was greenlit for $31,381, with $7,628.13 from the Recreation Facility Grant, and $22,752.87 from the Municipal Facility Capacity Grant; and $40,000 will go to the North Inverness Recreation Centre Association, thanks to $7,628.13 from the Recreation Facility Grant and $32,371.87 from the Municipal Facility Capacity Grant.

Due to significant deterioration, council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole for the replacement of a production well in Port Hood at a cost of $86,064.52, which will come from the Gas Tax Fund.

***

Nova Scotia Power (NSP) will be replacing streetlights around Inverness County.

Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald told the Dec. 2 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council that NSP is starting to tackle burned out lights, and they expect to finish by the end of January.

“They said they will be tackling them all and it’s a good time,” he told council. “The COVID situation isn’t as dire as it was in previous times when the requests went in.”

Any lights that have not been replaced by that time should be brought to the attention of the municipality, the CAO said.

When asked about Community Lights by District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier, MacDonald said the municipality is hoping their application will be reviewed soon by the federal government, now that the election is over and the cabinet has been selected.

“We’re still hoping that that application has been advanced and get approved for all the various community lights,” he said.

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis asked about a request for a streetlight from her district that is off Route #19, and the CAO replied that NSP will replace any light they can get to.

“Really it’s up to Nova Scotia Power just to make sure that they can get to that pole, to provide power,” MacDonald added.

***

Finance Director Tanya Tibbo told council that the term is expiring for a member of the Municipal Audit Committee.

Earlier this year, Tibbo reminded council that it approved a policy to appoint committee, and council must now advertise for public interest in the vacant position, as the policy mandates, which was approved.

On a related note, MacDonald said because of District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier’s retirement at the end of the year, he will need to be replaced on the boards and committees he served on as councillor.

In particular, councillors will have to fill his vacancy on the board of the Eastern Counties Regional Library, the Eastern District Planning Commission, and the Inverness County Municipal Housing Corporation, the CAO noted.

To fill those vacancies, MacDonald said potential candidates can be identified at an upcoming meeting of the nomination committee.

“Everyone needs to give it some thought if they can fit it into their schedules, or that they’re not on already,” Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said.

***

The CAO updated council about Requests for Proposals for snow clearing in various communities.

MacDonald said municipal crews would be taking care of Inverness and Mabou, while private contractors in Whycocomagh, Port Hood, and Chéticamp will be conducting snow removal.

“The applications came in, were reviewed, scored, and evaluated, so those have been all accepted,” the CAO said.

***

A special election in Inverness County will take place in March.

As a result of current District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier’s decision to retire, Finance Director Tanya Tibbo said the municipality will hold a vote in “early March” using telephone and internet voting, to choose his successor.

“Council had already made a motion to use electronic and telephone voting for the election, and just to use that solely,” Tibbo noted.

Tibbo told the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Dec. 2 that council approved a draft bylaw at last month’s committee of the whole session, and needed to approve first reading of a bylaw allowing electronic voting, which council provided.

Tibbo said the municipality can now advertise the bylaw and proceed to second and final reading in January.

During the Oct. 7 regular monthly council meeting, citing family and work obligations, Poirier announced that he will officially step down on Dec. 31.

Poirier was first elected in 2012 in the municipal district covering Grand Étang, St. Joseph du Moine, Chéticamp, and Pleasant Bay, and was acclaimed in the 2016 and 2020 municipal elections.

In response to a question from Warden Laurie Cranton at the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 2, Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said council “had quite a discussion” at its committee of the whole session on Oct. 21. She attributed the decision to go with electronic voting only to the “logistics” and expense of having polls in public areas.