PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council honoured the efforts of the high school hockey team.

During the regular monthly meeting on March 7, the SAERC Saints were acknowledged by Port Hawkesbury Town Council for winning the Cape Breton West High School Hockey League championship and taking the Highland Region Division 2 Boy’s High School Hockey banner this year.

“… They beat Inverness and became Highland region champs, and Cape Breton West High School Hockey champions, so congratulations to them,” Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said.