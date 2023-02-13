GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: Gender equality, social inclusion, and diversity will be the focus of an upcoming initiative led by the Guysborough County Adult Learning Association (GALA).

GALA, a non-profit organization that has coordinated and delivered Nova Scotia School for Adult Learning projects in communities throughout Guysborough County since 1989, will be assembling kits in the coming weeks that contain a variety of resources ones geared towards children ages six months to 12-years-old, including books, games and colouring pages.

And, if finances allow, GALA Coordinator Natalie Brenson-Sangster noted that the packages will include flash cards.

Once put together, the kits will be distributed to families in Guysborough County; providing parents, guardians and caregivers with the resources to discuss issues related to the aforementioned topics with their children, such as social inclusion.

To help finance the initiative, GALA will receive $10,240 for its Family Literacy Inclusion Kit project from the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia (CFNS)

In a Feb. 9 press release, CFNS announced it would be distributing $320,000 among 12 provincial organizations, including GALA, “supporting women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals in advancing gender equality and systemic change.”

The funding comes from Communities for Gender Equality, a five-year partnership with Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund, with support from the federal government. CFNS is one of 18 community foundations taking part in a country-wide initiative that will disburse more than $3.4 million.

With this funding the recipient community organizations will be able, as the press release explains, “to provide programs and services, including mental health, wellbeing, social and justice supports, with a gender-equality lens while helping build resilience and sustain capacity.”

“We could not do it to the same extent,” Brenson noted of launching the important initiative with the CFNS monies.

She adds that resources are “extremely expensive,” such as select books on inclusivity, which can carry an average price tag of approximately $26.

The Family Literacy Inclusion Kit initiative comes on the heels of a “similar program” GALA offered that used LGBTQ+ issues and social inclusion as part of helping participants focus on literacy development.

“It was really positive,” Brenson-Sangster said of its outcomes.

As for the upcoming project, which is open solely to Guysborough County families, she added that “people are already signing up.”

With the CFNS funding expected to arrive this week, Brenson-Sangster said assembly of the kits will get underway; with the goal to launch in March, the distribution is expected to finish on or before June.

GALA officials expect to give out 30 kits, but – if the demand for the previous program serves as any indication that number could double to as many as 60.

“We will be there to support their needs,” she said, in explaining that the connection between GALA and participating families does not end with delivery of the kits.

GALA helps parents, guardians and caregivers navigate the “meaningful conversations” that will be sparked by exploring the kit’s contents.

Daniel Holland, CEO of CFNS, said that the province-wide funding is aimed to help “to build communities of respect, belonging and possibility, we need to advance gender equality across our province and country.”

“We’re pleased to be part of an initiative and to support community service organizations across Nova Scotia doing just that,” he said. “The programs and services provided by these organizations are helping break down barriers faced by women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals, including economic, justice and social inequalities.”

For more information on GALA and its programs, including the Family Literacy Inclusion Kit, visit www.guysboroughlearning.ca or the organization’s Facebook page, or phone 902-533-4252 and 1-877-332-1277 (toll free).