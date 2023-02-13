RICHMOND COUNTY: Researchers from Dalhousie University are working with the Municipality of the County of Richmond and looking to interview adults, 65 and older, about their lives, well-being, and access to different services in the county.

The research project is in partnership with Nova Scotia Health, the Department of Seniors and Long-term care and others.

Brianna Wolfe is Research Coordinator for the Acting Collectively project and says data at a community level is needed to assess and track the health of older adults, and to design and develop policies and programs supporting aging well in communities.

“We’ve partnered with Richmond County and we are piloting an assessment tool that aims to connect older adults with available resources in the local communities and counties that help them stay in their homes and age in their homes,” she says.

Wolfe says they are looking for participants who reside in Richmond County for an interview which will take about 60 minutes. Each interview will be conducted by a professional interviewer with a health background and participants can choose to have their interview done in French or English.

“It’s really about their daily lives and living in Richmond and what is and isn’t there do support their needs. The goal is to provide them with available resources to help them live in their homes longer,” says Wolfe.

The interview questions involve six different sets of questions, says Wolfe, on topics such as access to services, mental health, diet, finances, exercise, and well-being. The data will stay confidential and will be used to create community profiles which will be delivered to the municipality and will help inform local policy making and program development in the county.

“It’s largely going back to the province, and it’s going to be evaluated for the effectiveness of the tool overall,” says Wolfe. “And then also the important data we are collecting will inform where there are resource gaps, and show the provincial level these communities need support.”

Participants will receive an action plan identifying any concerns or needs they raised during the interview, connecting them with the available services they can turn to if they’re needed and interested.

Celeste Gotell, Community Coordinator for the Acting Collectively project, says this is an important survey and over 30 per cent of the population in Richmond County are 65 years of age and over. The purpose of the project says Gotell, “is to engage older adults and find out if the services they need in Richmond County are available and if they are meeting their needs.”

“You don’t have to have a whole host of health issues to participate, but you may have things you’re concerned about and you might need to be directed to the appropriate resource. You could be living in a senior’s complex, living alone, or living with a family. Anyone over 65 can participate,” says Gotell.

Gotell says this will be an interesting survey in terms of seeing who has to leave the county to access important services. She hopes for large turnout of participants from all over the county, so that the program will have as much data as possible, and help highlight what is needed for services in the area.

“If you’re an older adult living in CBRM you might have access to far more resources, and I think the older adults that live in Victoria County and Richmond County have less services because it’s a rural community. They have to go outside their community for services, so this will be interesting to see where people access their services,” she says.

“It’ll be interesting to see at the end of the day once these interviews have been completed, just how many resources we actually have, what the assets we have are and also which ones that people have had to leave their community to access.”

The survey is still running for several months and interested participants can sign up by emailing: actns@dal.ca or contacting Jennifer at 902-587-2800 (ext. 4).