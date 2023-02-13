HALIFAX: An effort to bring world class jazz to audiences outside the Halifax Regional Municipality is coming to the Strait area.

As part of the Halifax Jazz Fest (HJF) Community Series initiative, the Taurey Butler Trio will be making stops on Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Gilmora Hall on the StFX campus in Antigonish, then that same evening at 7:30 p.m. at Strathspey Place in Mabou.

“We’re going to start day off in Antigonish at the StFX Music Department,” HJF Artistic Director Andrew said. “They’re really excited for us to be coming through so it’s going to be a show open to the public, and I’m anticipating a lot of students will be there, so we’ll leave some time for some Q&A. If we have artists coming out here for the students, I think it’s a good opportunity for them to ask some questions as well.”

The performance in Mabou will be more of an hour-long “straight ahead concert,” Jackson noted.

“When we booked for the gig, the people who we were talking to said, ‘fiddles are usually our thing,’ but there were excited about something else,” he said.

Jackson told The Reporter that the performances are free, as a result of support from Heritage Canada’s Commemorate Canada Fund.

“All people have to do is show up at the door and it will be first come, first served seating,” noted Jackson.

Jackson said they presented shows in the Annapolis Valley, the South Shore, and Cape Breton.

“This is the first year that we’re expanding our reach a little bit, and going into communities outside the HRM to present the music,” he said. “It’s our first year doing this program, and hopefully, we can continue in years to come.”

While there is some jazz activity in the winter in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Jackson noted, that the fest looked at other areas with appropriate venues.

“We were wanting to look at communities that might be a little bit under-represented in terms of the type of programming that we do. It was important for us to come to places we feel like there might be some interest,” Jackson noted. “People might feel think it’s challenging or not something that they like but I encourage people to take a chance on something new because this music it’s quite fun and accessible as well.”

Halifax Jazz Fest describes Taurey Butler as a “phenomenal jazz pianist of the highest calibre.”

Hailing from East Orange, New Jersey, the HJF said Butler has played around world from Hong Kong to New York, and now lives in Montréal.

“Taurey comes out of a jazz tradition but he’s a phenomenal pianist in the style, and I know he’s really inspired by the music of Oscar Peterson,” Jackson said. “I think his music, it’s bluesy, it’s got a little bit of a funky edge to it. I think it’s quite accessible music and really fun, and at the heart of his music it’s just really fun artistry.”

Butler will be joined by Wali Muhammad on drums and Morgan Moore on bass, and Jackson said he’s excited to see them perform.

“He’s bringing two musicians that he’s played with for a long time,” said Jackson. “They’ve been playing together for a long time and they really have long-standing relations, as you can see in their interactions and that’s a big part of their show, that interaction that you get with jazz.”

Last October, Butler released One Of The Others, an album the HJF said delivers a musical representation of who he is, and what he feels, describing it as a suite of truly personal and personalized tracks. “One Of The Others” is also one of the tracks on the album and is described by the jazz fest as an expression of the thoughts and musings about being an outsider in a new but not so strange land.

“They haven’t done much touring on it yet so it’s going to be an east coast debut for them with the record,” Jackson added.