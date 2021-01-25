GUYSBOROUGH: A pair of long-term care facilities in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) have officially changed hands to the private sector.

Making the announcement on Jan. 19, GEM Health Care Group said in a press release that they acquired the Milford Haven Home for Special Care in Guysborough and Canso Seaside Manor, and took over operations from the MODG immediately.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are proud to welcome the skilled and dedicated professionals at Milford Haven Home for Special Care and Canso Seaside Manor to the GEM Family,” Syed Hussain, CEO of GEM Health Care Group said in a release. “We look forward to working with our new team members and will continue to provide the same high standard of care to the residents who call these two facilities their home.”

The Milford Haven Home for Special Care and Canso Seaside Manor were both constructed in the late 1980’s under a special program which required the municipalities to own the properties and provide oversight of the operations through a local home board.

Following their regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 20, Vernon Pitts, the municipality’s warden, suggested the sale has been nearly a decade in the making.

“Council first entertained and moved forward on this, about eight-years-ago,” Pitts said. “At that time we realized we’re not in the business of health care; we don’t have personnel to do that.”

In 2012 with the dissolution of the former Town of Canso, the Seaside Manor transferred to the MODG. At that time, legal and financial advisors strongly recommended that the municipality look at divesting both homes.

Six-years-later, in 2018-19, council and the home board had a nearly impossible task accessing the necessary qualified staff, and at one point, it was necessary to consider closing one wing of the Milford Haven Home for Special Care to meet minimum staffing requirements.

As a result of the need for expertise, the shortage of qualified staff, the need for modernization, dramatic changes in the health care requirements, and the unacceptable liabilities, the municipality determined it was in the best interest of residents and employees of the homes, as well as residents of the municipality, that the homes be transferred to a private sector operator.

“Providing long-term care services to our aging population is a challenging task in today’s environment,” Pitts said, who is also chair of Milford Haven Home for Special Care/Canso Seaside Manor. “We have chosen the best operator in the long term care business to continue to operate our homes in the best interests of our long-term care residents, our employees, and indeed our community as a whole.”

The municipality has been assured the transfer of ownership won’t affect anyone’s current job, and Pitts said he expects the situation at both facilities to be enhanced.

“All I want people to do here is give GEM a chance,” he said.

GEM Health Care Group is a Nova Scotian, family run business which has been in business since 1979.

Last spring, the union representing front-line workers in Ontario took legal action against three employers – one being Downsview Long Term Care Centre which is operated by GEM – alleging criminal negligence and failure to provide adequate protective equipment to staff.

When questioned about this situation, Pitts suggested comparing the situation in Ontario to Nova Scotia is like comparing apples to oranges.

GEM currently operates various levels of senior care facilities throughout Nova Scotia, with 2,200 employees and 1,100 residents across 12 locations, and according to the release, is a leader in transforming how health care is delivered to seniors.

“GEM has proven over and over that they are a distinguished operator and a distinguished employer,” Pitts added. “And we are very pleased to welcome them to our municipality.”