MODG told little about former gas station site

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) is dissatisfied with the response they received from the Department of Environment about a former gas station located on Guysborough’s Main Street.

During the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 20, councillors were informed by the department that the information they’re seeking can only be obtained through a Freedom of Information Request.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts such a response from the department was not acceptable.

“Council had understood, from other sources, that Irving had submitted a plan for the site,” he said. “And they were waiting for provincial approval.”

Last month, MODG sent a letter to the Department of Environment seeking information on the status of the former gas station site, which was the property of Irving Oil Ltd., after discovering the site had a historic hydrocarbon contamination of both the water and soil.

“We just want to be made aware of what the plan is now,” Pitts said. “You know, we can have some input to it, as a municipal unit, as well as residents.”

The MODG wants to be informed regarding Irving’s plan and now will take the issue up with their local MLA, Lloyd Hines.

“This is not acceptable,” Pitts added. “This is Main Street in Guysborough. This is impacting people’s lives and property values.”