ANTIGONISH: For the last number of months, a recent StFX graduate has been using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create arbitrary 3D objects with a 3D printer as part of his honours thesis.

Ethan Heavey’s supervisor, computer science professor James Hughes, suggested what is particularly interesting is that he is using the AI in an unusual way; the AI has no real objective it is trying to achieve, which is very atypical.

“I’m trying to build a system that uses evolutionary computation to evolve 3D shapes by taking input from a user,” Heavey said.

He will start a masters in computer science this fall, studying under Hughes and Milton King.

Heavey who is from Fernie, B.C., graduated from StFX in May with an advanced major in computer science and a major in business administration and will continue to work on the project this summer to polish the work for publication.

“By selecting a shape that appeals most to them, the user will be presented with different generations of shapes,” Heavey said. “Taking them on a unique evolutionary journey into all the possible shapes that can be created using the system.”

Heavey suggested the idea for his work originated while he was reading “The myth of the objective,” a novel Hughes loaned to him during his third year of study.

In the novel, Picbreeder, a similar system that evolves 2D images, is a focal topic of discussion.

“I wanted to expand Picbreeder by a dimension,” Heavey said. “And test if the conclusions reached by the co-authors apply in three dimensions.”

He said the research has primarily focused on how utilizing evolutionary computation without a specific objective for the system to strive towards can lead towards.

Heavey is now working to transfer the system to a website so anyone can access it whenever they like.

“Increasing the number of users and the number of shapes said users create helps us to identify unique paths between shapes.”

He suggested there has already definitely been some astonishing results that has come from the research.

“Even though the system had no clear goal other than evolve, it was able to create complex shapes. However, the path User 1 had taken to create Shape A may never be recreated by User 2 in an attempt to recreate Shape A,” Heavey said. “Even though we know the shape exists and that the system can evolve it, there is no guarantee the same shape can be created twice through the same means. Each shape requires a unique journey, which can provide some interesting insight into evolution and natural selection with living organisms.”