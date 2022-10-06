ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish Jazzfest organizing committee announced the performance lineup for the upcoming Antigonish Jazz Festival, set to take place Nov. 17 to 19 at venues across Antigonish.

The headline show for Saturday night will be Pacific Mambo Orchestra, the Grammy award-winning Latin jazz ensemble. The 16-piece group will bring Latin vibes and dancing to the Keating Millennium Centre Nov. 19.

“This will be a historic, don’t-miss-show for our region. The group has something for everyone, from the Jazz enthusiasts to the every-day lovers of rhythm and soul,” says Paul Tynan, StFX Music Department Chair and Artistic Director for the Festival.

Other headline acts include The Hot Toddy Trio, the multi-award-winning folk jazz trio known as one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere acoustic groups, and Mike Merley (quartet), the renowned lyrical saxophonist who has contributed to a whopping 14 Juno award winning tracks.

“We couldn’t be happier with the line-up. It’s a great mix of local and international talent,” says Tynan.

The full line-up, covering over 14 shows, can be found on the festival’s freshly launched web site: https://antigonishjazzfest.ca. The site also has information on venues, tickets and more.

According to organizers, the festival was borne from an initiative of the Antigonish Tourism Association which received funds from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to support tourism, retail and artists in the region.

“We have a stellar team putting this festival together, representing the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, the Visitor Information Centre, Coastal Nova Scotia and the StFX Music Department. We’re actively courting local sponsors now to ensure an amazing experience that will continue annually for years to come,” says Paul Curry, President of the Antigonish Tourism Association.