YELLOWKNIFE, N.T.: For Stephen Richardson, who grew up in Grand River and didn’t pick up a guitar until his twenties, he says it’s almost mind boggling to have been nominated for a JUNO Award once, let alone a second time.

Richardson has been named one of five nominees for the 2023 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced at the 2023 JUNO Awards in Edmonton on March 13. He was previously nominated for the same award in 2021.

Each year since 2005, the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award has recognized and honoured an exceptional Canadian music teacher’s impact both on students at their school and the broader music education profession.

“(Stephen) demonstrates commitment, develops community, and empowers kids to reach their full potential through music,” MusicCounts said in a written statement. “He encourages the use of technology to not only sustain music education through the challenges of the pandemic but to also help kids build skills like recording, grant writing, video production and more.”

Richardson went to St. Peter’s District High, graduated from Saint Mary’s University in Halifax in 1995, continued onto StFX University before moving to Vancouver the day after graduation, where he taught English as a second language. He moved to Yellowknife in 2007, where he currently is the Kindergarten to Grade 12 band, music and guitar teacher at École St. Joseph School.

“I’ve always loved music; I picked up the instrument pretty late, so I stated playing guitar after I finished at Saint May’s when I was 21,” Richardson told The Reporter in a phone interview from his classroom. “I was always writing lyrics and I had a lot of roommates during university that played music, but I always had it in my head that you couldn’t pick it up, when you were older.”

After some encouragement from a good friend, he admits the first month was a struggle, but he found himself quickly practicing 10-hours a day, and eventually made the decision to apply to the Jazz program at StFX.

“I wanted to combine my first degree of English Literature with another teachable, so I went into the Bachelor of Education program at X,” Richardson said. “I was aiming to find a position that was just pure music, so it was kind of hard. I applied all over Canada. I didn’t know too much of Yellowknife at the time, but it’s been fantastic.”

When asked how he feels about receiving his second JUNO nomination, the music teacher advised his previous nomination occurred during the pandemic so the ceremony was held virtually.

“This year, they’re sending me down to Edmonton to JUNO Week. Whoever wins it will be announced that night on-air,” Richardson said. “It’s pretty cool, because I’m from very small town Cape Breton, and growing up I didn’t play guitar at all, so I think the first one surprised a lot of people that I grew up with.”

His MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award nomination was made by his school’s administration and superintendent; one stipulation with the nomination is the recipient must have previously received a MusiCounts grant.

“When I first moved up, I think the music program was three-years-old, so the instruments were in alright shape, I fixed them all myself, but things changed and they used to send parts to band teachers and now you have to send them to the store,” Richardson said. “So my instruments were in terrible shape, we got a large grant and I got to buy 15 to 20 instruments, and I set some of the money aside to fix some of the other instruments and I bought new books.”

He explained finding out he was nominated for a JUNO Award the first time came by a phone call, however this time, it was an email, which he received during class.

“I just kind of glanced at it, and I thought it was a second set of semi-finalists, and after school, I re-read it, and realized it was the nomination, which was pretty surprising,” Richardson said. “I played the announcement for my class, but I didn’t tell them what it was, the classes were pretty surprised when they saw me come up on the screen.”

He indicated that teaching music is more impactful to its students in rural parts of the country.

“One reason, I had music when I went to school in St. Peter’s, and we had a music teacher who unfortunately passed away after we only had her for two years, and then I don’t know if it was budget or, but they never re-instated the program,” Richardson said. “So I didn’t go through school with band, and then when I went to StFX for guitar at 27, and all these 19-year-olds were coming in and they were just unbelievable on any instrument.”

Wondering how they could be that good at such a young age, he suggested it wasn’t until his practicum that it all made sense.

“It’s like Timbits hockey, you go through the levels, you go through the levels on the instrument until Grade 12,” Richardson said. “So any school that can have it makes a massive difference.”

Additionally, the co-owner of Double D Rockstar Studios, which he shares with another teacher in his school, recently recorded his solo project Agony of the Leaves which is the subject of an upcoming feature article in the Canadian Musician Magazine.

“What’s even crazier is that they told me Gibson’s Guitars wants to talk to me,” Richardson added. “So I’ve been emailing back and forth, they asked for all my information, I’m not sure where that’s going yet, but that’s one of the coolest things to ever happen to me.”