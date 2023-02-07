PORT HOOD: Residential and commercial property assessments have increased in the Municipality of the County of Inverness.

Paul Beazley and Adam Hanna, with Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC), told the Feb. 3 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood that residential rates are up by 17.12 per cent, an increase of $1.6 billion over last year.

“And last year, as a comparison in the 2022 roll, it was up 6.42 per cent,” Hanna said.

The PVSC officials said commercial rates rose from last year by 4.9 per cent, amounting to more than $245 million.

“In comparison to last year, it was actually down 0.96 per cent,” Hanna noted.

Under the Capped Assessment Program (CAP), there was a rise of 13.8 per cent, amounting to $1.4 billion from last year, the PVSC confirmed. Hanna said there are 6,000 residential accounts covered under the program.

“Provincial legislation puts a CAP on eligible property which limits taxable value increases. The CAP rate is based on the Nova Scotia Consumer Price Index set by Stats Canada,” he explained. “I’ve been here for 14 years and this is the highest CAP rate that I’ve seen.”

Hanna said part of the reason behind the assessment increase is construction.

“Last year we reviewed 279 building permits in Inverness,” he confirmed. “We added approximately 89 new dwelling units to the roll. There were 881 property transactions.”

Beazley also noted the effects from soaring material costs and high home prices.

“There’s been shortages of supply in things such as building materials, shortage of supply of labourers, just generally a shortage of supply of properties for sale, and the demand has been very high,” he said. “Between those two, we’ve seen fairly hot residential market over the past couple of years.”

Home market values improved in 2018 and have been improving every year despit the start of the pandemic in 2020, Beazley noted.

“A lot of people thought the market was going to drop when the pandemic came, it actually went up,” he said. “That upward trend is what the assessment for 2023 is based on. That’s the market influence, the market trending that occurred for the 2023 roll.”

Hanna said total assessment values in Inverness County this year are over $1.8 billion and there were 179 appeals in 2022.

Notices were delivered to property owners on Jan. 9, allowing for a 31-day appeal period, ending Feb. 9, said the PVSC.