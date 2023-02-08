HALIFAX: The Director of Community Transportation with the provincial Department of Public Works says a new central dispatch system won’t impact the way clients interact with community transportation organizations.

Greg Sewell explained people across Nova Scotia will now have improved access to local transportation options, as the province is providing $525,000 over three years to support the project that will see a new software platform to improve access for clients and enhance efficiency for operators.

“The Nova Scotia Community Transportation Network (CTN) is leading a project that will bring a dispatch system to the community transportation operators in the province,” Sewell told The Reporter in an interview. “And the system will lead to lots of efficiencies, and consistencies among the various service providers and provide greater service to the clients who use the service.”

Speaking on the motivation behind implementing a centralized dispatch system, he suggested service providers came to the province a few years ago asking them to help find a technical solution, as the demand for their service has increased over the years.

“The way that they’re currently booking rides and dispatching their vehicles is not sustainable in the long-term, if they kept experiencing growth,” Sewell said. “This was an opportunity for the province to work with the service providers and the CTN to find a solution that would meet the needs of each individual organizations and put them in a position to continue to meet the demands of their community.

Following a competitive tender process, the network selected Blaise Transit to customize and implement the new centralized dispatch system for community transit operators in up to 23 communities, including Antigonish Community Transit (ACT), Transit Association of Guysborough (TAG), and Strait Area Transit (SAT).

“Across Nova Scotia, operators work hard to give their neighbours and communities reliable transportation. This new dispatch system will support those efforts by improving the booking experience for everyone involved,” CTN Coordinator Leslie Taylor said in a release. “We are extremely proud that this project is moving forward, and we are pleased to have an experienced partner like Blaise Transit helping us make it a reality.”

When asked how these local organizations will benefit from the new centralized dispatch system, the director of community transportation advised it will be through internal efficiencies.

“It’s going to take them less manual time to book a ride, to line up a passenger with an appropriate vehicles, so there may be clients out there that need a certain vehicle, like wheelchair-accessibility,” Sewell said. “But the system will also help with route optimization, to make sure the drivers are taking the shortest possible routes, and pairing up passengers to get more people in the vehicle.”

Most community transportation services are operated by not-for-profit groups that use a “dial-a-ride” model for bookings and according to a media release, this will be the first province-wide transit dispatch operators partnership in Canada ,and will serve as a leader for other networks and transit agencies looking to implement similar solutions.

“It’ll be the dispatcher who’ll be using the system, once that module is rolled out across all service providers, then we will look at anther module that Blaise has that will allow clients to book online, or through an app,” Sewell said. “But there will always be the option for clients to call their service providers. It’s not centralized that they call one particular number, and they’re trying to book somewhere else, you’re still talking to the local organization.”

Based in Montreal, Blaise Transit has experience developing and deploying on-demand transit and dispatch management platforms across North America and has successfully tailored solutions to meet the needs of numerous small communities, the province said.