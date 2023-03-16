PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council approved a number of funding requests from local organizations.

Based on recommendations from the committee of the whole session, during the regular monthly meeting on March 9 in Port Hood, council approved the Gulf Aquarium and Marine Station Co-operative for $2,740 for a new touch tank.

Council also voted for the Port Hood Area Development Society to receive $1,537.43 for new equipment.

The Mabou Athletic Centre will get $11,393.75 for building and property improvements, after council approved a motion.

Building upgrades for the Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural and Recreation Centre, in the amount of $2,500, received council’s approval.

To help the Judique and Area Development Association install accessible washrooms and a playground, council gave its thumbs-up to a $15,000 contribution.

***

The Planning Advisory Committee recommended, and council approved, changes to land use bylaws in the village of Inverness.

First reading was held last week for amendments to the Inverness Secondary Plan and Land Use Bylaw to allow detached accessory dwelling units in the Residential Urban Zone.

First reading was also given to amendments that apply the existing undersized lot provisions to lots that do not meet the minimum lot area and frontage, and allow the construction of accessory structures on existing undersized lots.

Council later scheduled April 6 as the date where both second readings and a public hearing will be held about the amendments.

***

Warden Bonny MacIsaac announced that Tanya Tibbo has left her position as the Chief Financial Officer with the Municipality of the County of Inverness, as of March 10.

“Tanya has been an integral part of our municipality. Tanya has served our municipality with dedication and excellence for the past 12 years,” she told council. “This departure marks the end of an era and it’s indeed a loss to our organization and our communities. Throughout the years, Tanya has worked tirelessly to ensure that our finances were managed effectively, efficiently, and to the highest level of integrity. Her unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability has been an inspiration to all of us. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape of our municipality and laying the foundation for its future success.”

Earlier in the year, the warden said she had the privilege to present Tibbo with a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for her work with the municipality.

“Tanya’s contributions to the municipal go beyond her duties. She has been a trusted advisor, a confidante, and a true friend to many of us here,” added MacIsaac. “Her guidance, support, and membership have been invaluable to our growth and development as professionals, and as individuals.”