HALIFAX: The provincial government announced funding for 14 community rinks to make upgrades that will extend their lifespan and create more access to sport and recreation, especially for women and girls.

The province said it is investing $18.3 million, according to a press release issued on March 16.

Among the funding recipients is the StFX University Rink which was approved for $300,000 for an ice plant, the province said.

“These upgrades will enhance the experience of every player and every family member who enjoys the rink,” said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. “And it is a fantastic opportunity for more girls and women to play hockey.”

The province said that the Antigonish Arena will receive $160,000 for heating and accessibility upgrades.

“Increasing access and equity in sport is a big focus of ours,” added Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “Giving people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities a chance to be active is critical to building a healthier province.”

The provincial government said it is investing nearly $14,478,000 million to help develop and improve recreation infrastructure.

In a press release issued on March 17, the province said the Arichat Community Development Association was approved for $100,000 for an accessible playground, and the Inverness Playground and Recreation Association will get $200,000 for facility enhancements at Inverness Raceway.

“This is a great investment in our community,” said Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau. “Playgrounds should be accessible to everyone, allowing children of all abilities to play and enjoy the same activities together.”