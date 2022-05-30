MacIntosh pursues case against his accusers

PORT HAWKESBURY: Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh’s lawyer contended in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that her client should be able to sue his accusers.

“These are heinous allegations and may be categorized as defamatory,” Michelle Kelly told the Supreme Court in Port Hawkesbury. “There was false testimony made during the investigation.”

MacIntosh, who attended the proceeding virtually, has been accused of sexually abusing six Strait area boys in the 1970s, wants to issue a counterclaim against his accusers for defamation.

The now 79-year-old MacIntosh was convicted of 17 sex-related charges in 2010 and 2011, involving boys from the Strait area dating back to the 1970s.

He was acquitted on all 17 charges by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal because MacIntosh’s right to be tried within a reasonable time was infringed; the decision was later defended by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Following his criminal case, due to the public outcry over the outcome, the Nova Scotia Government amended their legislation to remove the statute of limitations for civil cases. Now, a victim of sexual assault in the province doesn’t have to file their lawsuit within a certain time period after the assault took place.

In 2018, the former Strait area businessman was released from a Nepalese prison and returned to Canadian soil after serving half of his seven-year sentence stemming from his arrest in 2014 on charges of luring a 15-year-old boy to his hotel room for sex in exchange for money.

A Canadian warrant was first issued for MacIntosh’s arrest in 1996 but he wasn’t extradited from India until 2007 and didn’t see his day in court until 2010. In September 2019, the Crown Prosecutor’s office decided not to proceed with charges against MacIntosh for failing to register as a sex offender.

Six men, Robert Michael Martin, Dale Robert Sutherland, Weldon MacIntosh-Reynolds, Alvin MacInnis, Barry Alexander Sutherland and Jeffery Allan Hadley then filed a civil lawsuit against MacIntosh in 2019, claiming they endued a lifetime of emotional trauma from the alleged sexual abuse committed by the former businessman, which resulted in him filing an application to amend his notice of defence to include the counterclaim for defamation.

In his original statement of defence, MacIntosh denied the allegations of sexual abuse or assault, advising any sexual interactions that took place were consensual and occurred after his accusers were of the age of majority.

In MacIntosh’s appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Port Hawkesbury on May 25, his lawyer argued that because his six accusers were allowed to sue based on “alleged incidents” from the 1970s, it would be “unfair” not to allow MacIntosh to pursue a defamation claim.

“If the plaintiffs can bring forth a lawsuit from alleged incidents from nearly half a century ago, I can’t see why my client can’t amend his notice of defence to include the defamation suit,” Kelly questioned. “It really would be unfair to not allow Mr. MacIntosh that same opportunity as the plaintiffs.”

One of the lawyers for the six men, Daniel Z Naymark advised “there is no unfairness exception” in the statute of limitations for a defamation lawsuit.

Naymark argued all of the supposedly defamatory statements, which MacIntosh himself suggested were claims made to RCMP investigators, the media, politicians including former Conservative MP Peter MacKay, and also included portions of the civil lawsuit’s statement of claim, occurred too long ago to allow for a defamation suit to proceed.

Kelly also disputed several lines from the accusers’ statement of claim as being “frivolous and vexatious,” and only being used to harm his reputation and embarrass him.

“Since those statements are unnecessary, they should not be protected from a lawsuit by the privilege normally given to court documents,” she said.

Naymark called the claim “blatantly frivolous,” noting one can’t claim defamation for allegations in a statement of claim, which are considered “absolute privilege” and immune to such laws, claiming it is a tactic to harass his clients and obstruct the civil lawsuit against him.

“In the past 27 months, you have not made a substantial response to our request to produce documents,” Naymark said to MacIntosh. “You’re using this as a tactic to delay the proceedings aren’t you? It worked so well for you in the past, so you thought you would do it once again.”

Additionally, Naymark suggested his team at Naymark Law has had extreme difficulty maintaining communications with MacIntosh throughout this process as he’s retained Cox & Palmer to pursue his defamation lawsuit, however he is representing himself on all other aspects of the civil case against him.

Under re-direct from his lawyer, MacIntosh indicated the delays in producing documents were because he is a cancer patient who requires chemotherapy monthly, he contracted COVID-19, and was also affected by the strict lockdowns that occurred in Montreal, where he is currently living.

Justice Patrick Murray will now review the submissions from both lawyers and will come back with a written decision by the end of the month.