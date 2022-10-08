HALIFAX: While 16 sites won’t be subject to aerial glyphosate-based spraying, 13 of which were protected by Don’t Spray Us! campers, two parcels of land within Guysborough County were.

According to a media release from Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia, after a month of camping out on or next to the parcels of land slated for aerial spraying, herbicides won’t be applied on some recovering clear cuts, which they called a “toxic forest management practice.”

“The determined resistance of communities played a key role in preventing spraying in Annapolis, Digby and Kings Counties,” the release read.

Tracy Barron, a communications advisor for the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change confirmed that while the spray program for this year has ended, ARF Enterprises did not spray 16 sites that were originally approved.

“I would suggest though that you call the company approved to spray for why their program may have changed from what they originally proposed in their application to us,” Barron told The Reporter in a written statement. “That would be their decision.”

An interview request with ARF Enterprises went unanswered by press time.

The company did complete aerial Glyphosate-based spraying, Barron said, at the two locations in Guysborough County.

“ARF will have to speak to their spray program schedule,” she said. “And the reasons for any changes.”

While Annapolis MLA Carman Kerr was responding to a deluge of calls and emails from constituents opposed to the spraying proposed within his riding, he noticed an error in the notification published by ARF, Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia said.

When he brought this to the environment department’s attention, ARF was required to publish an amended notice; regulations require a 20 day gap between publication and spraying, the group said, noting the published notices gave the dates for the spray program as Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

“Word spread fast when Tanya Mackenzie, administrator for the spray program, informed one of the campers that spraying could still be conducted into the first week in October,” the release read. “It wasn’t until Carman Kerr stepped in, reaching further up into the hierarchy, that the department decided it should once more enforce its own notification requirements.”

The environment department informed the MLA that ARF would be able to keep spraying in October but only after publishing another notification and waiting another 20 days, Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia said.

“By then the leaves will have dropped from the deciduous trees and spraying glyphosate would be an expensive waste of time,” the release concluded.

In the release, Nina Newington, a protestor from Annapolis County, advised this was the third year people have camped out by proposed spray sites, successfully protecting those sites from aerial spraying.

“This is the first year when so many people in so many different communities have taken direct action,” Newington said. “In south west Nova Scotia, once people saw the map showing all the spray sites, they came together with 60, 70, 80 people showing up in community halls.”

Newington suggested most people can’t believe this toxic practise is still allowed.

“Don’t we know better? Yes, we do,” Newington said. “It is time to put a stop to the aerial spraying of glyphosate-based herbicides on forests anywhere in Nova Scotia.”