Town councillor wants province to expedite doctor’s medical licence

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town is supporting the effort to help a prospective doctor practice in the Strait area.

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie had council agree to send a letter to Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson encouraging them to expedite his medical licence.

“Asking that they do what they can to support Dr. Atul Chhokar in his licencing to be able to practice medicine here in Nova Scotia,” he told council.

MacQuarrie told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Oct. 4 that the doctor is from India, trained in Ukraine, and moved to Cape Breton in May.

MacQuarrie said there is a great need for health care professionals in the area.

“He’s here, his fiancée is going to be moving here, I think in December or January, and I believe her speciality is around anesthesiology,” said MacQuarrie. “We know what the issue is around health care and physicians, and I know our council has been very supportive, we’ve been pushing at this to try and get people here.”

Pointing out that the doctor lives in Port Hawkesbury and has been involved with the local Strait2Ukraine group, MacQuarrie added he would be a great asset to the town.

“This young man is here, and is living in Port Hawkesbury; he’s wanting to practice here in the province of Nova Scotia. It would be our benefit if he would practice here in Port Hawkesbury,” he added. “That’s a really positive thing.”