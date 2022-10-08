PORT HOOD: Bonny MacIsaac will remain Inverness warden and Catherine Gillis will stay on as deputy warden.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Oct. 6 in Port Hood, MacIsaac and Gillis were both acclaimed, with no other councillors coming forward for either position.

MacIsaac was named warden last March after the death of former Warden Laurie Cranton, and Gillis became deputy warden at that time.

“Warden Cranton was ill for the fall of 2021 so I was kind of stepping in, when needed then, as I was deputy warden at that time. So it kind of got my feet wet,” MacIsaac told The Reporter. “I’m glad that I was re-elected, and also that Deputy Warden Catherine Gillis is re-elected as well. I think it gives continuity, which we need; as every council needs continuity. If council is happy with me here, then I’m glad to be doing this right now.”

Both MacIsaac and Gillis will remain in their positions until the next municipal election in 2024.

Gillis agreed with the warden, that after District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier retired, and District 2 Councillor Laurie Cranton passed away, that council needs stability.

“We’ve had a lot of elections this past year, with the loss of Laurie Cranton, and Alfred Poirier departing, so there’s been some changes,” she said.

MacIsaac and Gillis were first elected to council in the 2020 municipal election, with MacIsaac representing district 2, Inverness and area, while Gillis is the councillor for the area covering Judique to Port Hastings.

“It’s an honour; your peers have selected you, and they obviously think we’re doing a good job,” Gillis added. “I do appreciate them having faith in me and hopefully can continue to advance the issues in the county.”