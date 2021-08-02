Guysborough-Tracadie NDP candidate believes it’s time for something better

GUYSBOROUGH-TRACADIE: The NDP candidate for Guysborough-Tracadie in the upcoming provincial election says he really just wants to help people.

“I don’t have the same resources as someone who’s a cabinet minister,” Matt Stickland told The Reporter. “But I’m doing what I can, but it never feels like enough.”

With stagnant wages, life getting increasingly harder for people, and the fact there’s a climate emergency, he suggested Nova Scotians need a vision for a COVID-19 recovery that helps lift everyone up.

As a Navy veteran, Stickland spent 10 years serving Canada on frigates and then submariners as a Marine Surface (MARS) Officer, where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and to the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific with HMCS Victoria.

After being medically released in 2018, a year later, he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College.

An avid follower and participant of politics Stickland, who was a municipal journalist and founding editor of the Committee Trawler, a periodical concentrating on committee meetings in the HRM, felt it was important to start a publication focusing on what politicians do day to day.

In 2019, Stickland knocked on thousands of doors as the federal NDP candidate for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook and he suggested when canvasing as a candidate, people will tell you the most heartbreaking stories of suffering.

“They would just be crushed from things outside of their control, and then at the end of that, they ask you for help,” he said. “And the answer as a candidate is no, only if I get elected. And then I didn’t get elected.”

And it’s those personal stories that have stuck with him ever since, and have served as personal motivation.

“I didn’t want to be the candidate, truth be told, because I didn’t want to do that again,” Stickland said. “I didn’t want to be on the doorstep and people asking me for help and telling them, I could if I became elected and then lose and have more stories to sit with and not being able to do anything about it.”

However, despite living outside the riding in Eastern Shore and after being asked if he would consider the nomination when there was no other interest, he was game.

“At the same time, I care about these people that are telling me these stories, I care about the fact people are suffering,” Stickland said. “So if there’s anything I can do to help, how can I not.”

As for what he’s been hearing throughout the constituency, the open-pit gold mine has come up on a number of occasions, but the big issues have been affordability and health care.

“As for the affordability piece, there are people who are doing everything right, (but) they’re struggling; that usually comes up on an average of twice a day, which is brutal,” Stickland said. “Rural health care was effective back in the day, but now with a lack of jobs, people are worried the current model isn’t sustainable for rural areas, and the policies that are in place, are not enough.”

He said while campaigns are usually all about party politics, his approach has always been about listening instead of making promises that he can’t guarantee the he can keep.

“The only promise I make is that I will be honest with whoever the person is,” Stickland said. “And I just listen to what their issue is and take that back, to hopefully craft better policy.”

He explained that it was during Lara Fawthrop’s by-election campaign party for Sackville-Cobequid, when someone knocked a pizza on the floor and Gary Burrill picked it up, it was in that moment he knew the number one thing for the leader of the party was helping people.

“That the NDP under Gary, the most important thing they will do is help people,” Stickland said. “And when you hear as many stories as I have, and as anyone canvassing does about people needing help, I truly believe that an NDP government, specifically one lead by Gary Burrill will help people in the way that they need it.”

And that’s something he definitely wants to be a part of.

“It takes a lot of strength to have as much compassion as Gary in the world of politics,” Stickland added.