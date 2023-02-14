PORT HAWKESBURY: A group trying to help rural entrepreneurs turn their ideas into businesses says there is great potential in the town.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Feb. 7, Andrew Button, Founder and CEO of Mashup Labs, made a presentation.

“What I was hoping to do tonight is just share a little bit of details around the program that we’ve been running here in rural Nova Scotia for many years now, and hope to do more of, as well as in lots of other provinces and states across rural North America,” he told council.

Calling himself unapologetically rural, Button last worked with the Lunenburg-Queens Regional Development Agency, a predecessor to the Regional Enterprise Networks.

“I ended up, through the work that we were doing there, recognizing that there was a massive pool of untapped entrepreneurial talent sitting on the sidelines in my own community,” he said. “Despite the fact that were doing lots of things to help them, they weren’t plugging into that ecosystem and that’s where, really, Mashup Labs was born eight years ago.”

Mashup Labs offer a virtual business incubator, Button said.

“The real purpose of that program is really very simple, and that’s to activate that untapped entrepreneurial talent that’s sitting on the sidelines, we believe, in every community, and help those folks transform those great ideas into great businesses in those places,” he stated.

The programs are provided via Zoom, said Button.

“They can participate wherever they can get a decent internet connection. It doesn’t actually even need to be a great connection,” he stated.

Button said each cohort contains 15 people who meet once a week for 90 minutes over six weeks.

“But can also tap into unlimited, one-on-one coaching over the course of that period,” he said. “I would say it’s about a 70-30 split between people that go through the program that are working out brand new ideas for the first time… But we also have folks that have been in business for 10 or 15 years. The work has changed around them; they need to reinvent how they make money.”

Week 7 is a celebration night offering entrepreneurs the chance to share their stories with their communities, said Button.

In the last 36 months, Button said 450 entrepreneurs have taken programs and more than 275 businesses have started in over 220 communities across rural North America.

“At least one-third of those folks are here in rural Nova Scotia,” he noted. “We’ve been doing a lot of work in the early parts of our development here in rural Nova Scotia. Even in just the last year, we’ve done more activity here in rural Nova Scotia in 2022, than we did in two years previous. Lots of entrepreneurial spirit and potential right here in our own backyard, and we believe there’s a lot more to be had.”

Button said more than 80 per cent of participants never signed up for a business program before despite “having access to all kinds of things, sometimes right in their own backyard.”

“They feel like all of that stuff is for somebody that’s not them, necessarily,” he said. “We’ve been able to figure out how to get their attention.”

Approximately 75 per cent of participants are women, and almost half of them have children under the age of 12, Button said, noting that 30 per cent self-identify as being part of a minority group (newcomers, LGBTQ+, Indigenous).

“It’s not something we went out looking for, but based on what we do and how we do it, that’s the kind of entrepreneur that was really attracted to this kind of process,” he said.

Over the past year, with the support of the provincial government, Button said they have hosted programs for 25 groups.

“For every cohort that we run, we tend to be oversubscribed. To fill those 15 spots, we typically get anywhere from 25 to 30 applications,” he said.

Currently, Button said there are a “handful” of Port Hawkesbury residents taking part in their programs.

“We believe there’s a lot more entrepreneurial talent out there to be had as well. What we’re really for to share with you folks this evening is the opportunity, we believe, that exists in the Town of Port Hawkesbury to help more people in your community,” he noted.

Button said Mashup Labs can help town residents start companies by getting them plugged into their “robust ecosystem.”

“My ask of you this evening is, number one, I just hope you’re aware of the activity that we’re doing, and how it fits with all of the other awesome things that are happening, both in the town, as well as in Cape Breton Island, as well as the rest of Nova Scotia,” he said.

Button asked that council and staff let him know about any prospective business owners in Port Hawkesbury.

“We’d love to chat with you about that and see if there’s an opportunity for us to make a dedicated cohort happen just for folks within the Town of Port Hawkesbury,” he said. “This is something similar that we’re doing with the Guysborough business development group that we’re actually starting in March. We’ll be running a dedicated cohort for folks in Guysborough County.”

Despite the fact their programs are virtual and accessible Button said they are trying to get the attention of more people, using social media, community groups, buy and sell Facebook groups, local email lists, church groups, and media campaigns.

“I’ve got several people on the team that all they do, all day long, is figure out how to do that better, and better, and better,” he said. “We use all of the same sort of traditional methods to promote it.”

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton asked Button to provide council and staff with a list of the costs associated with hosting a cohort, and if they are able to do this, she said the town can work with the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and Cape Breton Partnership. “Port Hawkesbury is certainly a regional centre so we have a small population but we service 25,000 daily,” she added. “It would be a great starting point to do some kind of regional cohort.”