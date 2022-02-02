PORT HAWKESBURY: A Port Hawkesbury woman raising funds for a new prosthetic leg says she wants nothing more than a normal, full life.

Arielle Vienneau was just 14 years old when she suffered a severe vascular injury after falling on uneven terrain. After five surgeries, she developed a gangrene infection and her left leg was amputated through the knee (a knee disarticulation amputation). She spent months in recovery, both in Halifax hospitals and at a rehabilitation centre.

“It was difficult mentally and physically at such a young age,” she recalls, noting great support from family including her parents Donnie and Clair Vienneau, and brother Nathan Vienneau.

Now 31 years old and back in her hometown of Port Hawkesbury after some time in Halifax studying office administration, Vienneau works for the Nova Scotia Health Authority and likes to keep moving.

“I like anything active like going to the gym, I’m an outdoor enthusiast, cooking, walking my dog or spending time with family.”

But despite her active lifestyle, Vienneau is keenly aware of the many ways she is unable to participate fully in everyday life.

Vienneau’s current prosthetic, which has reached the end of its warrantee and needs to be replaced, is not waterproof and she is concerned about damage to the electrical components if water were to enter the limb. With the Ottoblock Genium x3 prosthetic, a weatherproof microprocessor limb, she says she would no longer have to stay in her car waiting for rain to stop or worry about slipping in the snow. Something as simple as getting momentarily wet could be a real problem, she notes.

Vienneau says she is most excited about the possibility of going to the beach and splashing in the water or hiking the Skyline Trail without worrying about water on the path.

The new limb also has custom modes that would allow her to go from a walk to a run.

“That will improve not only my ability to participate in activities which involve running but also make life safer, for example having to move quickly to avoid being hit by a car or running away from an unsafe situation.”

Vienneau is partially covered through her employee insurance for the Ottoblock Genium x3, but the remaining amount, is beyond her financial means. So, she launched a fundraising effort on crowdfunding site GoFundMe to raise the $48,000 she says she needs for the weatherproof prosthetic.

Vienneau says she exhausted every other possibility for funding before launching the appeal, and struggled with being embarrassed to ask for help.

“I did have an internal battle about fundraising for quite some time. It came down to revisiting moments I’ve had in the past where I felt inadequate because of the lack of capabilities that my current prosthesis has,” she admitted. “I feel incredibly blessed with the response I have received so far. The support has been unbelievable and really makes me take pride in my community and the province that I live in. It’s very touching.”

Vienneau’s appeal, “Waterproof prosthetic leg for Cape Bretoner,” can be found on the crowdfunding site www.gofundme.com.