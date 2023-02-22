Community Heritage Day in Mulgrave By Mary Hankey - February 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Annie Meagher was the special guest of honour at the Mulgrave Heritage Centre celebrating Heritage Day. Meagher is the oldest descendant of John Peeples, who was one of first settlers in the Mulgrave Area. Photos by Mary HankeyCentenarian Annie Meagher was presented with this plaque at the Mulgrave Heritage Centre during the Heritage Day celebrations. Meagher is the eldest descendant of John Peeples, who was an original settler of Mulgrave. During the Mulgrave Heritage Day event, George Freer showed guests a cheque from the 1940s issued to Michael MacDonald from the Department of Veterans Affairs in the amount of twenty-five cents. Volunteers Gail Freer and Petra Power made sure guests were well fed during the Heritage Day events taking place at the Mulgrave Heritage Centre on Feb. 20. One of the many displays at the Mulgrave Heritage Centre included photos and objects from World Wars I and II. Mulgrave will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the town’s incorporation in December.