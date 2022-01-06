Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP charged a woman with attempted murder after a stabbing in the town earlier this week.

On Jan. 3 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Cpl. Chris Marshall said Antigonish RCMP responded to an assault at a bar on College Street in Antigonish. According to a press release issued today by the RCMP, 30-year-old Cassandra Jane Desmond, of Antigonish, was charged with attempted murder.

The RCMP said the assault was alleged to have occurred between two groups of people.

Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen and he was taken to hospital by ambulance. They noted that no one else was injured.

“The victim suffered serious injuries, however it is my understanding that he is now stable,” Marshall wrote The Reporter via email.

Along with Desmond, the RCMP said a 27-year-old man from Antigonish was also arrested, and both were held in custody overnight.

“The man was initially arrested as it was believed that he had involvement in the incident,” Marshall wrote. “Through further investigation, our investigators could not gather any evidence that would have supported charges against the man which is why he was released without charge.”

Desmond was remanded into custody and appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court on Jan. 5 via teleconference, the RCMP said, adding that she was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on Jan. 26.

“Through continued investigation, the evidence that was gathered only supported charges against Ms. Desmond, and no one else involved in the incident.” Marshall added.