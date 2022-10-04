ANTIGONISH: Two Indigenous student-athletes, playing varsity athletics at StFX University, shared their personal reflections in light of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

To show their support, not only to their fellow Xaverians on-campus but to the global Indigenous community, athletic teams at the university were invited to a small, personal ceremony at Alumni Plaza, during which they tied orange ribbons onto a fence.

While they were originally supposed to present their own speeches on what reconciliation means to them during the ceremony on Sept. 30, with Indigenous students, due to the restoration and clean-up efforts following Hurricane Fiona, the official ceremony was cancelled and the smaller, more personal reflection occurred.

Julia Baniak, a 19-year-old Cree (Nêhiyāw) woman from St. Albert, Alta., is the granddaughter of a Residential School Survivor and while her home reserve is the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, she is finding a sense of home and family in Antigonish as a member of the StFX X-Women’s rugby team.

“I am the product of intergenerational trauma. I am the product of Residential Schools. I am the product of colonization, and I am proud of that,” Baniak said in an open letter that was shared with The Reporter. “I can not speak to the horrors our ancestors felt and dealt with in those schools, but I can say I live with the consequences of them every day on my journey.”

The teenager realizes what their people endured and continue to endure today is no fairy tale and isn’t something that should be sugar-coated.

“We did not have any heroes to save us, and we still don’t. Every day we fight to get recognized and heard. We are our own heroes,” Baniak said. “Now, if the mere introduction of my speech makes you uncomfortable to listen, think, or even speak about…imagine our lives daily.”

Baniak warned that some people might get uncomfortable when she gets personal about her family and her journey, and what reconciliation means to her.

“My Kokum (grandmother), Rosalie Arcand, was a Residential School survivor. Although she would never speak about her experiences, I can tell you it must have been felt in the way she parented. I say it must have been felt by how she parented because she grew up with a lack of parental presence,” Baniak said. “Nuns and Priests raised her, which means she couldn’t learn from her parents how to parent. Although the school might not have given her the knowledge of how to parent, what she did know was how to fear our culture, so she never talked about it; leading my father and two aunts not to know our culture.”

Besides that, Baniak can’t speak of their experiences growing up because it is not her own story, and within her culture it is tradition to not share other people’s stories unless they have been given permission to do so.

“On the contrary, I can say I deal with the effects every day of not learning about my culture from my dad, who never had the knowledge in the first place. I do not blame him for not trying to learn because we all find trauma in our own ways when we talk about our culture,” Baniak said. “For me, my trauma is being whitewashed. What I mean by that is not being seen by either race. I do have white ancestors, but I as well have native ancestors. However, I am still seen as too white because I never grew up on a reserve. As for living in the white world, all they can tell is that I am not white.”

Most commonly, she gets asked if she’s Latina, which she takes as a compliment but also has been referred to as Middle Eastern and Asian.

“This becomes traumatizing because I never feel seen by either culture,” Baniak said. “Even on my journey, I must balance re-learning my culture and decolonizing (against) the colonized world I am used to. I admit I am fortunate compared to many, and have it easier than others, but the journey to re-claim my heritage is not.”

As a product of intergenerational trauma, the second year Human Kinetics major indicted her journey and her truth as a mixed-Indigenous person is her reconciliation story.

“Eeveryone must acknowledge that my reconciliation journey differs from the next,” Baniak said. “We all individually have our journey, but as a community, we stand together to make the world a better place for the next generation of Indigenous Youth.”

Colin Buffalo, who also happens to be Cree (Nêhiyāw), hails from Samson Cree Nation, in Maskwacis, Alta., which is located on Treaty 6 Territory. He is the grandchild of Johnny and Marcia Crier, along with Wilda and the late Colin Buffalo, survivors of Residential and Indian Day Schools.

The second year Bachelor of Arts major indicated in the past, his people were mistreated, as their way of life was different from a European colonial lifestyle.

Since those horrific events took place, Buffalo acknowledged there have been efforts to try and reconcile the relationships between the First Nations of Canada, the government and society.

“Reconciliation is more than just throwing money at someone and saying ‘I’m sorry for what happened, let’s get over it.’ It means that I should be able to go and visit my home reserve and not have to bring my own water bottle,” Buffalo told The Reporter. “I should not have to drive around my hometown and see the poverty rate go up, with many of them being Indigenous and getting younger every year. Reconciliation to me means that the government will help seek solutions rather than just an apology.”

Buffalo suggested an apology was the first step, as it only acknowledged the problem, but there is a need to seek solutions for those who need to find peace and battle their addictions.

“Acknowledge that many First Nations people who are addicts suffer from intergenerational trauma, and (aren’t) just being a ‘“drunken Indian.’” Buffalo said. “Indigenous youth should not have their innocence stripped from them because they are racially stereotyped. Reconcile with society by treating everyone as the same, while acknowledging as to what happened and why some people are the way they are.”

On July 25, Pope Francis visited Ermineskin Cree Nation, located in Maskwacis, about a kilometre away from where the StFX student lives. Even though the visit was historical, he said, there were some flaws to the visit.

“The roads in Maskwacis have been in poor condition for a long time. A majority of the roads are made up of gravel, and the few roads that are asphalt have huge potholes that have sat for years. The Canadian government decided to solve these problems, not for the people of Maskwacis, but for the Pope,” Buffalo said. “These actions should have taken place long ago, yet a non-Indigenous figure who came to visit Maskwacis saw his entire route paved. I feel (he) should have received a tour of the reservation, to see how the Catholic Church’s actions have affected this reserve; from poverty, to gang violence, high suicide rate, and the drinking water situation, all of it.”

He suggested the government can’t throw money towards them and say “We’re sorry, figure it out,” but they can help them in finding a solution.

“Setting up rehabilitation centres on more reserves would allow people to be comfortable helping their community members themselves in practices they are used to, rather than ones they are forced to learn,” Buffalo said. “Funding recreation centres to help keep youth off the street and introduce them to sports and clubs to make them feel welcomed there, rather than gangs.”

Reconciliation can only happen, he said, when everyone acknowledges what actually happened

“Understanding that forgiveness is for yourself, rather than for those who wronged you. Our Canadian history is ugly but it cannot be looked past us,” Buffalo said. “And we can only move forward when we recognize and understand that people are still struggling from the actions of Residential Schools and the Indian Act.”