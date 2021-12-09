Home Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards Dinner Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards Dinner By Mary Hankey - December 9, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Strait Area Chamber of Commerce President, Dean Hart (left), Membership Services and Events Coordinator, Susan Fox, and Executive Director, Misty MacDonald hosted the 2021 Fall Awards Dinner at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyThe Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year award, sponsored by Cape Breton Partnership, went to George Youseff from A1 Pizza in Port Hawkesbury. Strait Area Chamber of Commerce President, Dean Hart, along with Adam Rodgers, Strategic Advisor for Friends United, presented George with his award and a canvas featuring indigenous artwork. Vivek Saxena, Principal at the NSCC Strait Area Campus, accepted the Club 25 Award at the Fall Dinner and Awards Gala. The Chamber of Commerce recognized member businesses that have been serving in the Strait Area for 25 years.Highland Cellular, located in Port Hawkesbury, received a Club 25 award from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce. All award winners received a painted canvas of indigenous artwork, which was donated by Rolf Bouman of Friends United. The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce award for Export Achievement, sponsored by NSBI, went to Cabot Gypsum. The award recognizes a company that has achieved success over the past year through development of new or existing export markets and by significantly contributing to the province’s economic growth. John Powers from Breton Petroleum was the recipient of the Outstanding Customer Service award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards. The award goes to an employee that has demonstrated outstanding service to the citizens and customers over the past year.Martin Mariette Materials Canada accepted their Club 25 Award at the recent Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards. The company has operated the Porcupine Mountain Quarry in Auld’s Cove since 1995. Matt MacAulay (middle) accepted the Club 50 award on behalf of the Inverary Resort in Baddeck. Strait Area Chamber of Commerce President, Dean Hart (left), along with Adam Rodgers, Strategic Advisor for Friends United, presented Matt with the award and canvas featuring indigenous artwork. Business partners, Jaron Felix and Basil Doucet accepted the Rising Star New Business award, which was sponsored by InRich CBDC. The L’Abri Café Restaurant is located in Cheticamp and the entrepreneurs were recognized at the Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards for their successful and growing business. Music Director Allan Dewar accepted the Excellence in Business award on behalf of the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique. The Centre was acknowledged for their commitment to business and employee growth in the Strait area. Accepting the Club 25 Award from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce was Mike MacSween, executive director of the Celtic Colours International Festival. The festival has made a significant impact over the past 25 years, filling venues all across the island and drawing online viewers from around the world.