PORT HAWKESBURY: A tropical bird that was carried to Nova Scotia in Hurricane Fiona, and rescued by a father and son, sadly did not survive.

After the hurricane hit on Sept. 24, Jonathan Bowen of Port Hawkesbury visited a friend on Crandall Road who lost power and worried that his basement flooded.

After confirming that the home was dry, they travelled further up the dirt road, and Bowen saw something curled up in a little ball “right in the middle of the road like he wanted to be found.”

“I looked on the ground and I just saw a white ball, and as we got closer, I saw the orange beak,” he recalled. “He stopped the truck, turned around and got out with a pair of gloves and the bird turned his head and looked back at me, and didn’t try to get away.”

When he picked the bird up, Bowen noticed that it had webbed feet and the tail was approximately 35 centimetres long, then he turned to his friend, “This thing is not from around here, I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

“When I first put him in the truck, he spread his wings and the wings almost hit both sides of the truck. For a small bird, the wing span was probably four to five times his body size,” said Bowen. “It was pretty surprising to pick a little ball up, then you get him in the truck and he opens up into this big bird.”

Bowen, who is a member of the Port Hastings Volunteer Fire Department, said he called the Strait Veterinary Clinic after hours but didn’t want to travel to Baddeck in the storm.

“I was just at a standstill; I’m not just going to put it in the woods, I’ll take it home for now, and we’ll figure something out,” he recounted.

After posting to Facebook asking if anyone knew what kind of bird it was, Bowen contacted the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, who put him in contact with Hope for Wildlife, then his son, seven-year-old Dallas got to work.

“My son made a little box with a little pad in it for him to sit on,” Jonathan noted. “My son Dallas, he kept saying over and over again, ‘Daddy we saved a bird, daddy we saved a bird.’ Then when we started getting phone calls from places, he said, ‘Daddy are we going to be on the news?’”

Within two hours, a volunteer with Hope for Wildlife collected the bird and gave Jonathan a number to follow up.

Commonly found in Bermuda, Florida, or Hawaii, six White Tail Tropicbirds were found in Nova Scotia after Hurricane Fiona made landfall last week, according to Hope for Wildlife founder Hope Swinimer.

“There were three that were found dead that I got a text on, then there were two that came here, and then there was one I saw a post on Nova Scotia Birds Society to say it was going to a rehab,” she said.

Swinimer said the birds they received lost half their body weight and were pretty far gone.

“We did not have success with our guys. One was pretty well dead on arrival, and then the one that was most feisty, that we were really hoping we could saved, passed away,” she said. “We did everything we possibly could.”

Located in Seaforth, Hope for Wildlife is a charitable wildlife rehabilitation and education organization. Since 1997, the group said it has rescued, rehabilitated, and released over 80,000 injured and orphaned wild animals. representing over 250 species.

In addition to care, Hope for Wildlife said its other aim is to connect people with wildlife in a positive way, through knowledge and understanding. Every year, the group said it responds to over 40,000 callers, texts and emails, there are thousands of visitors to its facilities for tours, the group gives hundreds of offsite educational presentations to community and school groups, and they collect a wide range of data from animals treated at the rehabilitation centre.

Swinimer offered tips for those who come across other animals in distress.

“They really get wore out, they’re just exhausted. Sometimes it’s a question of just giving them their space, letting them get their strength built back up, keeping your dogs and cats away so that they can recover,” she suggested. “It is always important to give us a call if in doubt. We can tell you what kinds of things to look for, to determine whether that animal is in distress and needs to come in or not.”

Once people do come across an animal needing help, Swinimer said they need to first be warmed up, then have oxygen introduced, slowly rehydrated, then eventually fed.

Noting it’s a rare occurrence to house animals native to places far from Nova Scotia, Swinimer said they last received a White Tail Tropicbird about 20 years ago. She said they’ve also hosted terns, Bonaparte gulls, and petrils over the years.

“We do get weird things like Pelicans, and birds from way off course. We’ve had some success with them, but usually they’re really difficult cases and all we can do is try our best,” she noted.

Pointing to the high level of public interest in the tropicbirds, Bowen and Swinimer both said they received calls from Bermuda.

“I must have had more than a dozen calls from Bermuda, everybody from citizens that were concerned and heard the news, or from the government who were offering to fly them back, once they were stabilized,” added Swinimer. “It’s really heartwarming to see that kind of caring.”