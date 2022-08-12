Infections and you

Every once in a while, YouTube has some odd advertising recommendations to click and to watch.

I saw one recently that triggered something unpleasant from my past. The advertisement was for the Canadian Sepsis Foundation. When I was a kid, I took the two-day train ride from Sydney to Montreal with my family. We did this every summer during my early years. I was probably eight or nine at the time and on this particular trip I was watching out the window and I scratched my arm on the metal window ledge. Not long after we arrived in Montreal, I remember not feeling well and I ended up spending a week in the children’s ward of a local hospital, being treated for ‘blood poisoning’ while my family was enjoying their holiday. I was lucky.

Some years later, I read a historical reference that tied my experience with the curse of King Tut’s tomb. It was a story of how the wealthy backer of the expedition, Lord Carnarvon, had died, because he was responsible for disturbing the Pharaoh’s tomb. There was no curse, of course; what had probably happened was that Carnarvon had developed an infection after scratching his face and he had not treated it properly. It progressed into ‘blood poisoning’ which eventually killed him.

My research for this article described ‘blood poisoning’ as Septicemia, which is an infection that occurs when a ‘germ’ enters the bloodstream and spreads. This can then result in a condition called sepsis.

The Risk and Causes of Septicemia

According to an article by the Cleveland Clinic, there are many things which may cause Septicemia, which may then lead to sepsis. Factors include being in a hospital or having a recent surgery, being very young or over 75 years old, having Septicemia before or having a chronic condition like diabetes, heart disease or COPD. Other contributing factors are having a weak immune system or having severe injuries, an open wound, or extensive burns.

Septicemia can be caused by many things, including bacteria, fungi, certain viruses like the flu, and parasites like malaria. These may enter the body from an infected tooth, germs on medical equipment, kidney or other urinary tract infections, pneumonia, skin ulcers or an open wound. The signs of Septicemia are high fever, chills, weakness, sweating or a drop in blood pressure.

Sepsis is the body’s reaction to an infection, which can cause organ damage and even death. Any infection can put you at risk, but delayed detection and treatment of infections is the primary cause of sepsis. The Canadian Sepsis foundation describes two subgroups of sepsis: sepsis itself, which is a result of immune dysfunction, and septic shock, which is a progressive form of sepsis, causing a drastic drop in blood pressure and a high likelihood of death. The signs of sepsis are fever, chills, rapid heart rate and or rapid breathing, confusion, decreased urination and feeling extremely ill. The foundation says you should visit a physician “as soon as you suspect that you or a loved one may have an infection”.

Protecting yourself

You can reduce the risk of Septicemia in several ways: get your recommended vaccinations, keep wounds clean and covered, follow your healthcare professional’s instructions to take care of your medical conditions and wash your hands often.

Another consideration, if you are attending to a sick or injured person, is the need to protect yourself. In healthcare facilities, the workers use ‘universal precautions’ including a face mask, face shield and gown to prevent them from exposure to potentially infectious materials. This is now more common in everyday life, in the years since COVID-19, when you visit places like your dentist’s office for a routine cleaning. Unfortunately, sepsis can also be a severe result of being infected with the COVID-19 virus.

In my case (from my childhood train incident) I was lucky enough to have parents who were observant and who acted quickly, although I do remember having a bit of a tantrum about having to go into the hospital and missing out on the holiday fun. There are some things that you only appreciate later in life.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over eleven years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.