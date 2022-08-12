Yvonne’s story

I am Yvonne Mary Chibwe born from a family of three.

My parents’ names were Patrick Chibwe and my mother Mildred Sampa. My mother died of malaria when I was four years old. The first-born Kelvin was 11 years and Moses the second-born was 8 years old, I am the only girl and the last born. My father was murdered recently in 2020 in a terrible incident, when my step mother killed him with an axe.

When my mother died, we started staying with my aunt, the young sister to my mother. She kept us well, but unfortunately, she died when I was 12 years old.

I never felt any discrimination, because my uncle, the husband to my aunt, continued taking care of us until today. Our uncle, Mr. Collins Mwitwa, is Catholic and very much dedicated to the rosary. The whole family prays the rosary well. When I was baptized, I added the name Mary, that’s why am Yvonne Mary.

I started school at an ordinary village school because my uncle had no idea about a special school for the blind. My uncle works as a community health worker at an Under Five Clinic, which is a post-natal clinic where babies are taken for immunization and mothers are taught how to take care of their babies until they are five years. The clinic weighs babies, teaches mothers how to prepare balanced meals for their babies and teaches family planning and hygiene in general.

In 2018 Jackson Phiri who is a worker at our Under Five Clinic made my uncle aware of the Kawambwa School. He explained to my uncle about the Kawambwa School for the blind. My uncle agreed, immediately took me to Kawambwa, and I joined St. Mary’s Special School.

At St. Mary’s Special School in Kawambwa, I met Elizabeth Manda when I started school. She really helped to come out of my negative self and to ignore the comments from people. We pray for my uncle, who is harassed because he cares for an albino (me). His family and the community frankly told him “Yvonne is not your relative” and discouraged him from supporting me. My uncle always answers in our local language, “I accepted to take care of Yvonne with my late wife and I will continue to care for her.” I am so fortunate to have him to depend on.

There is power in praying the Rosary. Our Mother Mary intercedes for those who are devoted to her.

I am now in Grade 10 at St. Mary’s Secondary School. I am in a class of 40 with Elizabeth.

Now my Motto is, “Every success should start with me.” I am doing fine in all the subjects and I like civics education. My advocacy is that disabled people, especially girls, should have a positive mind towards life.

Please everyone come and be part of this advocacy. Thank you for your support and for making our school a more comfortable and a safer place to live.

I love you all.

Inverness County Cares (ICC) is a local charitable organization, founded in 2012 and based in Inverness County. ICC works in partnership with Chalice.ca, a Canadian charity, based in Bedford. Chalice provides guidance and assistance to help provide a better life for the children at the Kawambwa schools. The Kawambwa Project involves supporting two schools for albino and visually impaired students, in Northern Zambia. Inverness County Cares always welcomes new members. Individuals who wish to donate, can use the donate button on its website: https://invernesscountycares.com When using E-transfer, include a mailing address for CRA tax receipts and a thank you message. The E-transfer address is: invernesscountycares@gmail.com or send a cheque to Inverness County Cares, 5414 Route 19, Judique, NS, Canada, B0E1P0. Taxation receipts will be provided for the USA and Canada.