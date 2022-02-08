PORT HOOD: Inverness County is applying for federal funding to locate electric vehicle charging stations around the municipality.

Municipal Special Projects Facilitator, Melanie Beaton told regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Feb. 3 that staff was waiting for the Electric Vehicle Boost Program under Natural Resources Canada (NRC) to start accepting applications on Feb. 7.

“It just so happens that the special projects team was building out a project for EV charging stations which council had approved a budget for this fiscal year,” she said in response to discussion from the committee of the whole session.

Once the applications are accepted, it is hoped they will be finished by the summer, Beaton said.

“They’re due by March of 2022, and the successful applicants must complete their projects by July of 2022,” she said.

Under the program, which will cover 50 per cent of costs to build Level 2 charging stations, Beaton said staff is reviewing where existing charges stations are located. Currently, she said there are stations at places like the Glenora Distillery and the marina in Mabou.

“There’s kind of a rule of thumb that says within a 40 kilometre radius, we should have charging stations. We’re not going to get there all in one application but we will get there over time,” stated Beaton. “We’re trying to put something together that will bring charging stations to each district.”

Beaton said they are looking at “gap areas” such as Inverness Beach, Boardwalk Beach in Port Hood, Margaree Harbour Beach, Pleasant Bay, and at the new trail head in Whycocomagh.

“These should be placed in community locations where there is something to do,” she stated. “The big thing is it that it takes time to charge, so we need to ensure that we’re putting them in locations where we’re giving people something to do while their vehicles charge.”

Warden Laurie Cranton suggested that potential locations in his district could include the community centre, the museum, or library, which Beaton promised to look into.

“(Those) are three locations that might be close to Cabot Trail and there’s something to do there,” he suggested. “It would be nice to get one up the other way, I’m thinking the community centre, that would put one at that end of the community too.”

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac added she is looking forward to the next update from the special projects team after the applications have been submitted.