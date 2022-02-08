PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation asked the Town of Port Hawkesbury for a $50,000 contribution over 5 years toward its $10 million Cancer Care Here at Home campaign.

Although they will have to make their final decision at budget time, Port Hawkesbury Town Council expressed support for the campaign during the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 1.

Campaign committee member Bob MacEachern told council the Cape Breton has high poverty rates, an aging population and among the highest cancer rates in the country, noting that when the Cape Breton Cancer Centre opened, it was expected to host 15,000 visits per year, but in the years since 1998, that has increased to 45,000 a year.

Pointing to those “pretty grim” statistics, campaign chair and ex-NHLer Mike McPhee said he is proud to be part of the effort.

“My dad is a cancer survivor, my father-in-law is a cancer survivor, but I lost multiple uncles, my brother-in-law 56 years old about a year-and-a-half ago, my niece 9 years old about 10 years ago,” he stated. “We all have these stories so this is a very important project.”

Although some patients will have to travel to Halifax, McPhee said the ultimate goal is to reduce travel as much as possible.

“We recognize and we’ve heard lots of stories from cancer patients, the importance of having support from family and friends going through these very tough times in your life; the importance of your mental health, and the support of having the support for recovery,” he said.

After starting in November, the campaign chair said close to $6 million has been raised toward their $10 million goal. With this money, Dr. Rex Dunn, surgeon committee members of the campaign, said they want to contribute to the Patient Care Fund, which helps patients and families with travel, lodging, complimentary exercise programs, and complimentary therapies.

Dunn said the money raised will also go toward cancer research in Cape Breton. He said it will also assist the purchase of vital infrastructure like: a new guidance system for radio therapy; a gamma camera to scan for cancer spread; image guided sinus surgery; a radio frequency ablation generator to target tumours; a dedicated breast ultrasound; cardiac echocardiograms which have a wide range of uses; a multi-player IR room to provide better imaging; a thoracic cancer clinic; and a pet scan, which is a souped-up CAT scan to provide special images of certain types of cancer.

In 2021, McPhee said there were 57 unique patient visits from Port Hawkesbury to the Cape Breton Cancer Centre, which comes to more than 1,000 visits with subsequent treatments and appointments. He said the request to each municipality is based on visitation rates.

“I think this will be an anchor in the community for years to come. It will recruit retires and medical professionals to Cape Breton,” he said of the cancer centre.

Recalling those diagnosed with cancer and who used the facility, town councillors said they hope to find the money at budget time to support this significant piece of infrastructure.

“This is something that hits home for me as my father right now is battling cancer,” Deputy Warden Jason Aucoin stated. “The numbers I’m hearing aren’t really surprising, and the number of trips.”

“My father died of cancer so it hit home for me also,” Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall stated.

“It’s a very important piece of infrastructure that we could have on the island. My family has used it quite a bit in the past years,” Town Councillor Mark MacIver noted.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie, who noted that council will be working on its budget over the next couple of months, McPhee said they have not received any replies from municipalities.

“We haven’t had anyone coming back with a pledge, but as of tonight, they were all well received,” he replied.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton added this request will be included in the town’s budget discussions, and they will respond when a decision is reached.