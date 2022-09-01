PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness is inviting residents to provide input into public transportation in Inverness County through an interactive website: cbcl.mysocialpinpoint.com/ride.

In a press release issued last week, the municipality said the consultant for the project, CBCL, created the website to provide residents the opportunity to map out desired transit routes and stops, and participate in a short survey.

Inverness County said the survey is designed for residents to inform the municipality how they get around.

The Municipal Public Transportation Review is guided by the vision that sustainable public transportation contributes to a healthy population, economy, and environment, the municipality said, noting that public feedback will help inform recommendations for the future based on travel trends and sustainable public transportation practices for rural communities.

“With the public’s help, the municipality can gather information that will advance public transportation improvements in partnership with transit operators,” said Keith MacDonald, CAO of the Municipality of the County of Inverness. “Access to public transportation for Inverness County residents and businesses is important, now and in the future.”

Surveys can be filled out until Sept. 17 online at: https://cbcl.mysocialpinpoint.com/ride, and the municipality said paper copies can be picked up at the Municipal Office in Port Hood at 86 High Street or 375 Main Street.

For more information, contact Special Projects at: special.projects@invernesscounty.ca.