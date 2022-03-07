Port Hawkesbury considers in-person meetings, vaccination policy

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council is debating what to do with public meetings as well as the town’s vaccination policy.

During the March 1 regular monthly meeting, Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin questioned whether the town should continue with its policy requiring that all town employees be double vaccinated, given current public health restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on March 21.

“My question is do we continue this moving forward because in the very near future, we’re going to be hiring our summer students,” he stated. “Do we want to keep the same policy in place, as far as vaccinations?”

CAO Terry Doyle suggested town council look at the issue at the committee of the whole session on March 15, but he noted that it is a human resources policy which makes this a staff responsibility.

“It was a serious decision when it was arrived at, and similarly, it should be a serious decision when it’s removed,” he replied. “There’s no immediate concern around that. If there is a hiring that will take place between now and the committee of the whole, or in the future, then we can have further discussion.”

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said this is ample time to get all related information.

Aucoin also asked whether town council is considering going to in-person meetings, staying with virtual meetings, or going with a hybrid model of both.

“I don’t know what the Municipal Government Act states once all these restrictions are lifted,” stated Aucoin.

The mayor said virtual participation would require a policy.

“Surely, we were able to participate virtually by merit of the State of Emergency through the Department of Municipal Affairs,” she replied.

Doyle said the implementation of Phase 3 will require a policy if council decides on a hybrid format.

“There are a number of councils that are planning to go in-person at this point in time,” Doyle said.

Mayor added they expected to have more information from the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia and the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing by the middle of the month.

“March 15 still falls within the parameters of the State of the Emergency and we’re not going to see those changes by then,” she said. “Then we continue those conversations to see what public meetings, how they look in terms of April. And by then hopefully will have some more information.”