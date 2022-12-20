Paqtnkek resident honoured with human rights award

HALIFAX: A Paqtnkek resident was among the four Nova Scotians and three groups who received human right awards earlier this month.

During an event in Halifax on Dec. 9, Terena Francis was recognized for her work to empower individuals and communities through education and advocacy on issues of importance to Mi’kmaq culture, according to a press release issued by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

According to the commission, Francis has been supporting Indigenous students for over 20 years, starting with the Paqtnkek Day Care, and she is now the Coordinator of Indigenous Student Affairs at StFX University. She earned her Masters of Education with a focus on Culturally Relevant Pedagogy in 2020 and her goal is to use this education alongside the teachings gifted to her by her Elders and family to change settler society’s deficit narrative of Indigenous students’ and communities, the commission noted.

“Each of this year’s recipients exemplify a commitment to human rights in their individual terms,” said Joseph Fraser, Director and CEO, Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission. “They are convenors, creators of safe spaces, amplifiers, and agents of change. Their work protects dignity and empowers others.”

The awards included a new honour, the Wel-lukwen Award, in recognition and appreciation of L’nu people whose work advances human rights, raises awareness, and brings attention to issues affecting Indigenous people in Nova Scotia, the release stated.

The commission said Elder Daniel N. Paul, Sipekne’katik, received the inaugural Wel-lukwen Award in recognition of his “immense contributions” to building cultural awareness and understanding of L’nuk history, traditions, and community.

The Grandmother Water Protectors, a grassroots group of Mi’kmaq women, also received the Wel-lukwen Award for their commitment to Netukulimk; the protection of Nova Scotia’s water, the environment, and the well-being of future generations, said the commission.

According to the commission Wel-lukwen (Well-loog-wen) is a Mi’kmaw word which loosely translates to “Congratulations, you are doing extremely well. Your work does not go unrecognized.”

The commission said a group of students from Northumberland Regional High School in Alma, Pictou County, received the human rights youth award for their work to provide free, equitable access to essential items such as food, clothing, and school supplies throughout their school community, a project known as The Karma Closet.

The charitable organization Stepping Stone was also recognized with an award, the commission said, noting that for more than 30 years, Stepping Stone has worked to protect and advance the rights of sex workers through advocacy, community outreach and support.

The commission said an individual award was also presented to journalist Michael Tutton of Halifax in recognition of his commitment to advancing dignity, equity and justice through his reporting on issues affecting persons with disabilities

An award named in memory of the late Burnley Allan (Rocky) Jones was presented to Carolann Wright of Beechville in recognition of her leadership and commitment to social justice and economic prosperity for people of African descent, said the commission.

The human rights commission said the ceremony was held in commemoration of the United Nations International Human Rights Day, observed annually on Dec. 10.

The commission said the Nova Scotia Human Rights Awards are presented annually to recognize the important work of community organizers, grassroots advocates, activists, researchers, educators, and others who demonstrate a commitment to advancing human rights through their work. They said recipients are selected by a committee from nominations that are submitted by their peers.

More information about this year’s award recipients and the inaugural Wel-lukwen Award can be found at: https://humanrights.novascotia.ca/ and the awards ceremony, which was livestreamed, can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/NSHumanRights and on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo4VtAvGOaJdnX3gozG6iYA.