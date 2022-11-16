MP Kelloway announces funding for offshore wind

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Breton-Canso says offshore wind energy has tremendous potential in the Strait area and has the potential to boost rural economies.

Mike Kelloway, who is also the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced the federal government would be providing nearly $1.8 million to NetZero Atlantic to lay the foundation for new Nova Scotia offshore wind projects.

According to the federal government, the announcement, one that’s about building local capacity in Nova Scotian communities so they can participate in future environmental assessments related to offshore wind, will focus specifically on rural, Mi’kmaq, and other deserving communities.

“Our country will need to produce two times as much clean power as it does right now, if we’re to follow Canada’s emissions reduction plan,” Kelloway said on Nov. 10. “Simply put, Canada needs to speed up the electrification of its economy. Whether it’s through deploying clean energy, eliminating single-use plastics, or putting a price on pollution, our government is taking an action on climate.”

Working with Mi’kmaq groups, the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources, the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq, as well as with local communities, the Capacity Building for the Sustainable and Inclusive Development of Nova Scotia’s Offshore Wind Resource program will ensure an inclusive approach to offshore wind development in Nova Scotia in two phases.

NetZero Atlantic’s Director of Research, Russell Dmytriw, who has over 25 years of project experience, provided a bit of background on the project.

“Offshore wind is an untapped, renewable energy resource in Nova Scotia,” Dmytriw said. “During the first phase of the project, capacity will be built within our partner organizations, and they will facilitate capacity building via educational forums and workshops within their respective communities.”

Workshops will introduce the topics of offshore wind, and Dmytriw said, residents will build relationships toward the creation of community outreach plans.

“The second phase of the project will involve implementing the community outreach plans that were created in Phase One,” he said. “Furthering offshore wind development capacity and capacity building in these rural, coastal communities.”

As to why here, the director of research advised Nova Scotia has a world-class offshore wind resource base.

“Higher average wind speeds, translates to lower average electricity costs,” Dmyriw said. “Even with the economic development opportunities presented by offshore wind, there’s no single best approach for engaging coastal communities in conversations about future wind development.”

Therefore, Dmytriw said, early engagement in these communities is essential so that residents can understand the nature and scope of potential offshore future development, and also the opportunities and potential conflicts that may arise.

“Workshops will build community capacity by fostering open dialogue around key issues, potential concerns, unknowns and other questions related to offshore wind,” Dmytriw concluded.

Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation suggested the actions taken today for the environment will determine the world to come.

“This project is an example of true nation-to-nation work. This is a real game-changer for the future of energy in Nova Scotia” Paul said. “The programming announced today, recognizes the use of renewable energy will continue to extend more broadly in rural, Mi’kmaq and other equity-deserving communities in Nova Scotia.”