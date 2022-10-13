PORT HOOD: To mark Waste Reduction Week (Oct. 16-22), the municipality wants residents to visit their reuse stores.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Oct. 4, Manager of Operations Erin Gillis said the municipality will be working to push home the message of waste reduction.

“We’re doing a Halloween event, which coincides nicely with the timing, and we are encouraging residents to seek out Halloween décor or costumes through our reuse stores,” she told council. “When you go there… you can pick up a new to you costume or décor. Your name will be entered into a draw for a $25 gift certificate back into that facility.”

Gillis said those gift certificates can go a long way in their stores.

“If you haven’t been to one of our reuse stores before, then this is a really good time to go out and do it,” she added.

Last year, the municipality hosted an event at their only reuse store, but this year they will host six events, with plans to expand next year, Gilli said, noting that the municipality designed posters and staff went out to all vendors last week, to raise awareness of the events.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac added she will help get the word out.

“I just want to clarify, if you bring a costume and drop it off, you still pay for the one that you’re buying, it’s not a swap, I just want to be clear,” she added. “I think it’s a great program, I thought it was great last year, but I just wanted to avoid the confusion.”