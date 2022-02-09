Port Hawkesbury plans for boundary review

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town will be starting a boundary review that is mandated every eight years by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

During the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 1, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle said the town will review the number of councillors since Port Hawkesbury has no wards or districts boundaries to consider.

When the town conducted the last review in 2014, the CAO and solicitor worked together, Doyle said, noting that the process, including public hearings, would start around September. He said town council will discuss this again in the spring.

Because there is no need to spend money on a consultant, town council was unanimous that the same process be followed this time.

With COVID-19 posing challenges for public meetings, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said online and written surveys, as well as virtual forums can be used to get public feedback.

***

The town will be raising two flags in coming weeks.

After approving a proclamation declaring February African Heritage Month in the town, Chisholm-Beaton said the town will fly the African Heritage Flag all month to also honour Black Loyalist Exodus Day, and she said the town will promote the proclamation on its web site, and social media platforms.

With April being Autism Acceptance Month, Deputy Warden Jason Aucoin had council agree that the town will host a 45-minute flag raising ceremony on April 2 at 1 p.m.

***

As a result of a motion from the committee-of-the-whole, town council agreed to send a letter of support to the provincial government to consider detailing which businesses that do not qualify for the Sector Impact Support Program.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver will sit as a commissioner on the Port Hawkesbury Richmond County Joint Development Commission, as a result of council’s approval of a motion from the committee-of-the-whole session.