POINT TUPPER: The fate of a wind project in Guysborough County is now in the hands of the provincial government.

Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind Limited Partnership officially registered the environmental assessment for the Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm Project with the Department of Environment and Climate Change on Jan. 27.

According to the assessment, Port Hawkesbury Wind wants to construct and operate a 29 turbine, 130.5 megawatt (MW) wind project to power the Port Hawkesbury Paper operation in Point Tupper. The document said the wind turbines will each be up to 195 metres in height and individually are expected to produce up to 4.5 MW.

The project is located seven kilometres northeast of Lincolnville and 7.4 kilometres southeast of Mattie Settlement in Guysborough County, according to the assessment.

Project Director Mark Savory responded to concerns, reported by provincial media, from some residents of the Lincolnville area about the location of the wind farm.

Savory said Port Hawkesbury Wind held five open houses, including June 27 at the Lincolnville Community Hall, which was in addition to a meeting held on May 30 involving Municipal Councillor Mary Desmond and community members.

Savory said meetings were also held on June 29 at St. Francis Harbour Hall, on Aug. 29 at the Lincolnville Community Centre, on Aug. 30 at the Auld’s Cove Fire Hall, and on Aug. 31 at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in Guysborough.

“Since we originally sited the turbine locations and shared them with community members during open houses last summer, further studies led us to shift the locations somewhat, moving turbines further away from the Lincolnville area and closer to the Goose Harbour Lake area. The closest turbines to the Lincolnville area are over 3.2 kilometres away,” Savory wrote in an email to The Reporter. “In the open houses, both in Lincolnville and all other locations, attendees expressed interest in understanding how the project might benefit their local community. Like the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, we will continue working with community members to understand what opportunities would be of greatest benefit to them.”

Since announcing plans for the project in 2019, the company said it has been assessing the availability of wind and starting the process of obtaining approvals and permits.

Port Hawkesbury Wind said the project team developed an engagement strategy by reaching out and meeting with stakeholders, including the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia and local organizations and communities.

Port Hawkesbury Paper’s Forest Advisory Committee will be broadened to encompass the Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm project, the wind company noted.

According to the company, the land is under license to Port Hawkesbury Paper. They said a separate lease will be required for the construction and operation of the wind farm, and this application process is underway.

The assessment states that Port Hawkesbury Paper is planning to start construction in the summer or fall of this year, and the wind farm is expected to be operational for 25 years beginning in 2025.

Port Hawkesbury Wind said the project represents another step towards securing the long-term viability of one of the largest industrial employers in Nova Scotia, noting it directly employs approximately 325 people, and “positively impacts” another 700 indirect jobs, employing “hundreds” of forestry contractors and suppliers.

Direct tax revenue to the municipality could be approximately $800,000 per year, Savory said, noting the area could benefit from the project during the development and operational phases.

“During its development, the wind farm will generate approximately $300 million in investments, and construction will create local employment opportunities, with approximately 150 temporary full-time jobs and up to five permanent jobs,” he wrote. “Construction related employment opportunities, and longer term operational and maintenance support jobs such as snow removal, road maintenance, and administrative support will be advertised through local job fairs. As the project advances, we will be creating a registry of interested and qualified people from the area. Indirect benefits include such things as having the wind farm technicians living in the area, purchasing/renting accommodations, and so on.”

It is expected that the Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm will reduce the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions of the Port Hawkesbury Paper operation, the wind company noted. When complete, they anticipate the wind farm will supply up to 40 per cent of the mill’s electrical power which will help the mill move away from using coal.

Port Hawkesbury Wind said their project team is trying to secure a direct connection to the Nova Scotia Power grid.

On or before March 20, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change will decide if the project is granted conditional environmental assessment approval.

In the meantime, public comments on the registration will be accepted until Feb. 27 online at: ea@novascotia.ca, by calling 902-424-3600 or in writing by faxing 902-424-6925 or mailing the Environmental Assessment Branch of the Department of Environment and Climate Change at P.O. Box 442, Halifax, NS, B3J 2P8.