As the provincial government seeks ways to improve the health care system in Nova Scotia, come two new approaches to the use of local facilities.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) announced recently that it has joined forces with Emergency Health Services (EHS) to introduce trial virtual physician support to two facilities, including Canso’s Eastern Memorial Hospital.

Left with only one physician alone for two weeks in Canso, Angela MacArthur, director of rural health for Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, said they came up with ways to provide support.

The NSH said the virtual physician support model works overnight for 12 hours, starting at 8 p.m. They said a physician is on call but can stay home while the patient is assessed in an emergency room by the nurse.

After completing an assessment, a decision is made whether the patient is a good candidate for either the virtual physician or site visit, the NSH said, noting that if the patient is a fit for virtual physician support, the nurse will contact EHS to arrange for a physician to call the patient by telephone for treatment.

MacArthur said this is about recruitment and retention of doctors, and other staff, that provides the resources to afford a good work-life balance for health care professionals.

Dr. Andrew Travers, EHS Provincial Medical Director, says the situation in some rural areas is so bad that patients could not access the proper care they needed, especially with the closures of emergency rooms. That meant going farther to get care, longer transport times, and taking ambulances out of communities, he said, noting that unscheduled emergency room closures forced the system to rely on other emergency departments or 911.

Even though it covers the overnight hours, Travers is excited at the prospects of turning the virtual physician model support into a 24-hour model.

If they are able to develop such pathways, Travers said that can be expanded to daytime and when patients need to be moved in and out of the community.

NSH and EHS said they are continuing to discuss a formal evaluation process for this trial program. They have looked at patient satisfaction surveys and documented feedback from nurses and physicians about how the program works. MacArthur believes there is optimism for the future of virtual physician support extending to more rural areas of the province.

Overall, they said the partnership has been a win-win situation for NSH and EHS. Thinking and demonstrating collaboration differently has enhanced current emergency teams in rural areas. Travers believes this can lead to unique solutions, which the patients will ultimately reap the benefits in emergency rooms.

MacArthur said they are hopeful this option can reduce the number of hopeful this can be a draw for family physicians, clinicians or nurses to consider practicing in rural communities and it might offer solutions to reduce the number of emergency closures.

On that subject, NSH announced in a press release on June 6 a new, temporary model of care that includes changes to the emergency department and the dedicated use of some inpatient beds at Strait Richmond Hospital.

NSH confirmed that the emergency department at the Evanston facility will be open “a few days a week” with a coverage provided when a physician is available. When asked to elaborate on exactly how many days, or hours that would come in a typical week, NSH did not provide specific numbers.

When there is no physician coverage, NSH said the department will be closed.

NSH said a new patient capacity process will also be in place when the emergency department is open. Under the new process, once all beds in the emergency department are filled, the department will close, they said. Once the patients have been treated and beds are available, the department will reopen, and they said it will remain open until it reaches capacity again or it reaches the end of its scheduled hours of operation.

Also under the model, NSH said 10 of the site’s inpatient beds will be used for medically stable patients who are awaiting transfer to home, long-term care, or another hospital as well as palliative care patients.

NSH said this approach supports the care needs of many patients and ensures the site’s current staffing complement can provide safe patient care while the recruitment of additional staff is underway.

Although it’s impossible to predict when an emergency department will reach patient capacity, MacArthur said their goal is to have a process in place to safely manage patient volumes and treat the most ill patients.

When the department reaches capacity, updated hours will be posted on Nova Scotia Health’s temporary closures webpage at: www.nshealth.ca/temporaryclosures and on the hospital’s external signage. Walk-ins will not be assessed and will be directed to other treatment options, they said, noting that people can call the hospital’s switchboard at 902-625-3100 to see if the emergency department is open.

Noting that temporary changes like this “may cause concern,” MacArthur said something must be done to align with the care needs of patients. Along with the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health committee, NSH said it continues to recruit for physicians, nurses, and other health care providers with the final goal to return to 24/7 emergency department and acute care beds.

NSH said the model was developed after consultation with clinical leaders, and staff throughout the facility. They said it will be reviewed regularly and modified, if needed, until staffing levels improve.

But if staffing levels do not reach an acceptable level, it appears that this model will continue. And with shortages of doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals across Nova Scotia and Canada, it’s possible this model will be in place for some time.

There have been temporary and regular closures of the emergency department at Strait-Richmond Hospital for years now, and this model is not much of a change from the current reality, but in contrast to the pilot project in Canso, this seems like the province is waving the white flag.

In the case of Eastern Memorial, the virtual physician support model is providing help to those already in the system, while the emergency department changes in Richmond County seem to be more about moving around existing resources to buy time.

When the Progressive Conservatives promised to fix the health care system during last year’s election, it was assumed that meant real solutions, not stop-gap measures.