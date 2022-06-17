Why and how will you be remembered?

Recently, I had the honour of being requested to do a eulogy for a 95-year-old friend with whom I had the good fortune of knowing since my childhood.

My commemorative challenge was to take his nine-and-a-half decades of living and compress thoughtful information into an approximate five-minute memorial. His eulogy also caused me to think generally about why and how to we remember those who are deceased.

Remembrance of individuals can take numerous forms; bequeaths to whomever, actions to commemorate, achievements recognized, contributions to society/community, kind acts performed, or malice towards others. As you read through my samples, you probably have slotted individuals into one or more of my categories.

Since my available print space constrains me from delving into any one type extensively, I shall focus briefly on several.

To take liberty with my words, and resulting from mass shootings, I am going to deal first with not remembering or even recognizing certain people. We should make individuals persona non grata, (literally meaning “an unwelcome person”) when they commit deeds of malice regardless if their victims are an individual, or numerous. The shooters names should not be published, nor reported thereby preventing their gaining of infamous status but prominence nevertheless.

Two of my proposed persona non grata examples of people “not to remember,” thus not naming, are the gunman who engaged in the shootings in Portapique, Wentworth and Debert areas killing 22 people and injuring three others. The other horrific example is the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, when a murderer killed at least 19 children and two adults. Remember the victims and mourn for them but refuse to name the shooters thereby not giving them personal recognition for their evil deeds.

To move my theme back into the positive realm, we can frequently find examples of financial bequeaths to communities, organizations or institutions that have been provided by individuals who have amassed the resources to be able to perform such acts of generosity. Whether they are sports facilities, hospitals, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, or cultural venues, many such recipients have had the good fortune to be the beneficiaries of someone’s financial achievements. Mind you, there is frequently a name-recognition caveat attached to such donations thereby ensuring the honouring.

The harsh reality is that most of us have not amassed the funds to bestow such gifts on others. The majority of us must contend with being remembered for simply who we are, our deeds towards others or our lives lived. Such a reality check brings forth the frequent reasons of how most of us will be remembered. My deceased 95-year-old friend was a supportive family man, a hard worker, a reliable employee and a kind person.

There are some individuals who have been placed within positions of leadership who have risen to the importance of their stations and left legacies for which we all can be thankful. Into such a category I place some elected individuals; sadly my examples are scarce for those who have evolved to be more than “just another politician.”

Before you go ballistic on me, I expect all politicians to strive to leave positive achievements for the betterment of as many as possible. Individuals should not be elected to simply be re-elected; they should strive to do progressive and beneficial deeds or step aside to enable such opportunities for others. We have elected them to serve, not to earn.

At our lives’ conclusions, we can hope that we will be fondly remembered by others for at least our personal qualities and achievements. Our obituaries will be favourable because as a Truro mortician, the late Milton Hayman, told me: “We are all good fellows when we die.”

As you travel your life’s journey, what will you do to leave your metaphorical footprint? Why and how will you be remembered?

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)